Angels’ Mike Trout top choice in home run prop at Westgate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2020 - 2:13 pm
 

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has expressed concern about playing this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he remains the favorite to lead MLB in home runs.

Trout is the top choice at 12-1 to be this year’s home run leader at the Westgate. He finished fifth last season with 45.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, last year’s leader with 53, is the 14-1 second choice, along with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who hit 27 homers in 102 games last season.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (41 last season) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (47) are in the next group at 16-1. Two injury-plagued sluggers — Texas Rangers outfielder/first baseman Joey Gallo of Las Vegas (22 in 70 games) and Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (three in 18 games) — follow at 18-1.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who finished second last season with 49, is at 20-1. Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler, who was third with 48, is 40-1.

Westgate sportsbook manager Randy Blum said Soler moved down from 80-1 based on a few bets, but there was no other significant action yet.

Las Vegan and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who hit 35 last season, is 30-1.

