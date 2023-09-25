92°F
Betting

Aria bettor wagers $160K to win $1.6M on Dolphins, Tagovailoa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 3:13 pm
 
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to take the snap as offensive tackle Liam Ei ...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to take the snap as offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) lines up in front of him during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Broncos 70-20. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Three days before the Dolphins exploded for 70 points, a BetMGM bettor at Aria made two Miami-related wagers for a total of $160,000 to win $1.6 million.

The gambler bet $100,000 to win $1.3 million on Miami to win the Super Bowl at 13-1 odds and $60,000 to win $300,000 on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to win the NFL MVP award at 5-1 odds.

Those numbers look like a bargain after Miami destroyed Denver 70-20 on Sunday to improve to 3-0.

The Dolphins are now tied with the Bills as the 9-1 fourth choice to win the Super Bowl behind the 49ers (+550), Chiefs (6-1) and Eagles (7-1).

Tagovailoa completed 23 of 26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, against the Broncos. He is now the +325 favorite to win his first NFL MVP award.

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes is the +550 second choice and Buffalo QB Josh Allen is the 8-1 third pick.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow tdewey33 on X.

