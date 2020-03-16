Arizona Cardinals’ odds drop after trade for DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona’s odds dropped from 80-1 to 40-1 to win the Super Bowl and from 40-1 to 20-1 to win the NFC. Houston, which acquired David Johnson, saw its odds soar.
The futures odds flipped on the Cardinals and Texans on Monday after Arizona acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Houston in a trade for running back David Johnson.
Arizona’s odds dropped from 80-1 to 40-1 to win Super Bowl LV and from 40-1 to 20-1 to win the NFC.
Houston’s odds soared from 40-1 to 80-1 to win the Super Bowl and from 20-1 to 40-1 to win the AFC.
Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said the Cardinals, who went 5-10-1 last season behind rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, are the clear winners in this deal.
“I liked the Cardinals’ team to begin with,” he said. “I thought the Cardinals’ team was an up and comer.
“I have no idea what Houston is doing. The Texans have no picks. They traded them all. And now they have one receiver, Will Fuller, who gets hurt literally every other week.”
Ravens close gap on Chiefs
In other futures odds moves, the Ravens inched closer to the Chiefs at the Westgate after acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jaguars on Sunday for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.
Baltimore moved from 7-1 to 5-1 to win the Super Bowl and from +350 to +250 to win the AFC. The Ravens are the second choice on both futures behind Kansas City, which is the +450 favorite to win the Super Bowl and +225 favorite to win the AFC.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.
Odds to win Super Bowl LV
At Westgate sportsbook
Chiefs +450
Ravens 5-1
49ers 8-1
Saints 12-1
Cowboys 12-1
Patriots 14-1
Eagles 20-1
Packers 20-1
Seahawks 20-1
Colts 20-1
Steelers 25-1
Vikings 30-1
Rams 30-1
Bears 40-1
Browns 40-1
Buccaneers 40-1
Cardinals 40-1
Raiders 40-1
Giants 50-1
Bills 50-1
Broncos 50-1
Chargers 60-1
Titans 60-1
Falcons 60-1
Texans 80-1
Jets 100-1
Lions 100-1
Panthers 100-1
Dolphins 200-1
Redskins 200-1
Bengals 300-1
Jaguars 300-1