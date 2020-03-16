Arizona Cardinals’ odds drop after trade for DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona’s odds dropped from 80-1 to 40-1 to win the Super Bowl and from 40-1 to 20-1 to win the NFC. Houston, which acquired David Johnson, saw its odds soar.

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. The Arizona Cardinals have acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday, March 16, 2020, because the trade hasn't been officially announced. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

The futures odds flipped on the Cardinals and Texans on Monday after Arizona acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Houston in a trade for running back David Johnson.

Arizona’s odds dropped from 80-1 to 40-1 to win Super Bowl LV and from 40-1 to 20-1 to win the NFC.

Houston’s odds soared from 40-1 to 80-1 to win the Super Bowl and from 20-1 to 40-1 to win the AFC.

Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said the Cardinals, who went 5-10-1 last season behind rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, are the clear winners in this deal.

“I liked the Cardinals’ team to begin with,” he said. “I thought the Cardinals’ team was an up and comer.

“I have no idea what Houston is doing. The Texans have no picks. They traded them all. And now they have one receiver, Will Fuller, who gets hurt literally every other week.”

Ravens close gap on Chiefs

In other futures odds moves, the Ravens inched closer to the Chiefs at the Westgate after acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jaguars on Sunday for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Baltimore moved from 7-1 to 5-1 to win the Super Bowl and from +350 to +250 to win the AFC. The Ravens are the second choice on both futures behind Kansas City, which is the +450 favorite to win the Super Bowl and +225 favorite to win the AFC.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.