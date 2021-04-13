85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Arizona lawmakers approve legislation to introduce sports wagering

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2021 - 2:23 pm
 
In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey answers a question during ...
In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey answers a question during a news conference in Phoenix. Ducey has indicated he intends to sign sports betting legislation not only would allow Arizonans to place legal sports wagers at 20 locations. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

Nevada’s neighbor to the south hopes to roll out sports wagering by the end of the year after the Arizona House version of an expansive gaming bill was approved by a substantial majority.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has indicated he intends to sign the legislation, which not only would allow Arizonans to place legal sports wagers at 20 locations — the homes of 10 professional sports franchises and 10 tribal casinos — but also expand the number of casino games available in tribal casinos with revised compact agreements with tribes.

Revised compact agreements would allow the play of baccarat, craps and roulette. Currently, only blackjack and poker play is allowed.

The legislation enables sports wagering and daily fantasy sports and will introduce a new keno game to be operated by the Arizona Lottery.

License holders are expected to contract with sports wagering companies FanDuel and DraftKings to operate their sportsbooks. The legislation also enables online wagering through apps.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee, which reviews and estimates the financial impact of new legislation, said the state expects to generate $34 million a year based on an 8 percent gross gaming tax on sports wagers based on details of the bill and track records established in other states that introduced sports betting.

The committee anticipates Arizona gaming regulators will charge licensees $150,000 a year for their licenses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
2
Sapphire owner says Usher will be back to ‘make things right’
Sapphire owner says Usher will be back to ‘make things right’
3
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
4
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
5
Amazon to open 2 distribution centers in Las Vegas Valley
Amazon to open 2 distribution centers in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST