Arizona lawmakers approve legislation to introduce sports wagering

In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey answers a question during a news conference in Phoenix.

Nevada’s neighbor to the south hopes to roll out sports wagering by the end of the year after the Arizona House version of an expansive gaming bill was approved by a substantial majority.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has indicated he intends to sign the legislation, which not only would allow Arizonans to place legal sports wagers at 20 locations — the homes of 10 professional sports franchises and 10 tribal casinos — but also expand the number of casino games available in tribal casinos with revised compact agreements with tribes.

Revised compact agreements would allow the play of baccarat, craps and roulette. Currently, only blackjack and poker play is allowed.

The legislation enables sports wagering and daily fantasy sports and will introduce a new keno game to be operated by the Arizona Lottery.

License holders are expected to contract with sports wagering companies FanDuel and DraftKings to operate their sportsbooks. The legislation also enables online wagering through apps.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee, which reviews and estimates the financial impact of new legislation, said the state expects to generate $34 million a year based on an 8 percent gross gaming tax on sports wagers based on details of the bill and track records established in other states that introduced sports betting.

The committee anticipates Arizona gaming regulators will charge licensees $150,000 a year for their licenses.

