Betting

Astros bounce back for bettors after historic loss, beat Tigers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2019 - 9:14 pm
 

Houston Astros bettors willing to lay a massive price got a modicum of revenge on Thursday night.

Houston beat Detroit 6-3 as a consensus minus-550 favorite around Las Vegas, one night after losing to the Tigers despite laying a similar price.

Longtime sportsbook observers believe the prices to be the two highest ever posted for major league baseball games.

The Westgate sportsbook took a $50,000 bet overnight on the Astros at minus-500 that paid out $10,000 to the winner.

The MGM sportsbooks reported no big plays a night after cashing in on two bettors placing mid five-figure wagers on Houston.

Like several other books around town, the Westgate saw similar action Wednesday night with bettors electing to lay the run line of about minus-250 and including the Astros on parlays.

The difference was those plays were successful this time as Houston opened a 6-0 lead and held on despite a Tigers rally in the ninth.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

