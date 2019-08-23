Astros bounce back for bettors after historic loss, beat Tigers
Houston beat Detroit as a minus-550 favorite a night after losing to the Tigers as the biggest Major League Baseball favorite in memory, netting at least one bettor a $10,000 profit.
Houston Astros bettors willing to lay a massive price got a modicum of revenge on Thursday night.
Houston beat Detroit 6-3 as a consensus minus-550 favorite around Las Vegas, one night after losing to the Tigers despite laying a similar price.
Longtime sportsbook observers believe the prices to be the two highest ever posted for major league baseball games.
The Westgate sportsbook took a $50,000 bet overnight on the Astros at minus-500 that paid out $10,000 to the winner.
The MGM sportsbooks reported no big plays a night after cashing in on two bettors placing mid five-figure wagers on Houston.
Like several other books around town, the Westgate saw similar action Wednesday night with bettors electing to lay the run line of about minus-250 and including the Astros on parlays.
The difference was those plays were successful this time as Houston opened a 6-0 lead and held on despite a Tigers rally in the ninth.
