79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Betting

Bad record not deterring Thursday NFL bettors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 2:09 pm
 

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-6, and they lost at home to the Carolina Panthers 23-16 on Oct. 11. But that hasn’t stopped bettors from taking the Falcons in a rematch with the Panthers on Thursday.

The Falcons are 1½-point underdogs at Carolina after being as high as +3 this week. The total is 52.

“Lots of money for Atlanta,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message. “Lot of over money, too. But that’s coming back a little.”

The Falcons could easily be 4-3, having suffered last-second defeats to Dallas, Chicago and Detroit. Carolina (3-4) has been competitive under first-year coach Matt Rhule, but the Panthers have lost two straight, including a 27-24 loss Sunday at New Orleans.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his sixth straight game with a high ankle sprain.

Weather could play a factor Thursday with rain and wind in the forecast.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said bettors were playing the unders on passing yardage props for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater because of the weather.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
3
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
4
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
5
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacke ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

With a 25-3 loss to Washington, the Cowboys fell to 0-7 against the spread this season and are the only team in the league that hasn’t covered a game.