Bad record not deterring Thursday NFL bettors

The line has moved down for Thursday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Panthers in Carolina. Rain and wind could play a factor.

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-6, and they lost at home to the Carolina Panthers 23-16 on Oct. 11. But that hasn’t stopped bettors from taking the Falcons in a rematch with the Panthers on Thursday.

The Falcons are 1½-point underdogs at Carolina after being as high as +3 this week. The total is 52.

“Lots of money for Atlanta,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message. “Lot of over money, too. But that’s coming back a little.”

The Falcons could easily be 4-3, having suffered last-second defeats to Dallas, Chicago and Detroit. Carolina (3-4) has been competitive under first-year coach Matt Rhule, but the Panthers have lost two straight, including a 27-24 loss Sunday at New Orleans.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his sixth straight game with a high ankle sprain.

Weather could play a factor Thursday with rain and wind in the forecast.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said bettors were playing the unders on passing yardage props for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater because of the weather.

