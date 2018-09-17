Bears climb to 4½-point favorites over Seahawks on MNF

The Chicago Bears opened as 3-point favorites over Seattle in the game at Soldier Field, but the line had climbed to 4½ at six different Las Vegas sports books on Monday afternoon.

In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Las Vegas sports books will probably be Seahawks fans on “Monday Night Football.”

The Chicago Bears opened as 3-point favorites over Seattle in the game at Soldier Field but the line had climbed to 4½ at MGM Resorts, William Hill, Wynn Las Vegas, CG Technology, Boyd Gaming and the Stratosphere sports books on Monday afternoon.

“We’re probably going to be rooting for the Seahawks,” MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood said.

The total is 42½ for the matchup of 0-1 teams. Chicago blew a 20-0 lead in its 24-23 season-opening loss at Green Bay. Seattle squandered a late 24-20 lead in its 27-24 Week 1 loss at Denver and will be without top receiver Doug Baldwin and linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright.

“You look at Seattle and all the injuries they have at linebacker are huge. They’re not playing arguably their best offensive weapon, outside of Russell Wilson, in Doug Baldwin and their offensive line has been manhandled,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “They’re playing against a young Bears team that played really well in the first half against the Packers and (defenders Khalil) Mack and (Roquan) Smith have had another week to get their legs under them.

“I’m anxious to see how (quarterback) Mitch Trubisky responds in his second consecutive game on primetime. He’s the key. The offense needs to score a little bit more to keep up with the defense.”

Esposito, who grew up a Bears fan in Chicago, said he can’t recall the last time the Bears were this big of a favorite at home.

“At 3, there was probably some value with the Bears,” he said. “At 4 or 4½, there may be a little more value with Seattle. They have a clear edge at quarterback with Russell Wilson, but does he have the pieces around him?”

Seattle has lost its last seven road games in September while Chicago is 1-7 straight up and against the spread in its last eight games as a favorite at Soldier Field.

