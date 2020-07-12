Bellagio bettor makes 6 $100K wagers on UFC, loses $300K

The gambler won the first two bets Saturday on UFC 251 for a profit of about $93,000 and lost the final four wagers for a total of $400,000.

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria celebrates after his victory over Jorge Masvidal in their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The four major American sports are still on hiatus, but that didn’t stop Las Vegas bettors from placing some major wagers Saturday night on UFC 251.

A bettor at the Bellagio sportsbook placed six wagers of $100,000 each on Jorge Masdival (+200), Max Holloway (+175), Petr Yan (-230) and Rose Namajunas (-210) and on two fights to not go the distance: Masdival-Kamaru Usman (-175) and Holloway-Alexander Volkanovski (+175).

The gambler lost more than $300,000 overall after winning the first two bets on Yan and Namajunas for a profit of about $93,000 and losing the final four wagers for a total of $400,000.

Usman defeated Masvidal in their welterweight title fight by unanimous decision Sunday morning in the main event on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Volkanovski beat Holloway via split decision to retain his featherweight title.

A William Hill bettor lost a $200,000 wager on Masvidal placed at +230 odds. Masvidal (35-14) was a late replacement for Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for the coronavirus July 3.

The Bellagio gambler’s big loss took place two weeks after Bellagio bettors reportedly placed nearly a quarter-million dollars in winning wagers on Korean and Chinese baseball games after they began.

