Bengals-Chiefs not moving off key betting number

The Kansas City Chiefs are sticking as 7-point favorites for Sunday’s AFC championship game, with enough sharp resistance on the Cincinnati Bengals keeping the line from going to 7½.

All Las Vegas sportsbooks were at Chiefs -7 on Sunday morning, with any variation coming in the pricing. Numbers ranged from Chiefs -7 (-105) at the Golden Nugget and Westgate SuperBook to Chiefs -7 (-120) at Wynn Las Vegas.

Some sportsbooks tried 7½ at various times during the week, but ended up moving back.

The consensus total was 54½. The South Point, Station Casinos and the Westgate were at 55, and Resorts World and the Wynn were at 54.

The best prices on the money line were -320 on the Chiefs at Circa Sports, the South Point and the Westgate, and +300 on the Bengals at Resorts World.

“We’re definitely Bengals fans!” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message.

He said Station Casinos also needed the under in the game, and the best-case scenario was the Chiefs winning but not covering to knock out money-line parlays with the underdog.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said it also needed the under.

The Bengals upset the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

The Chiefs survived a wild finish to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime last week, while the Bengals upset the Tennessee Titans 19-16.

