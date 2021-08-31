Best bets for PGA Tour Championship: Check all tickets

Bettors have to be sure what they’re wagering on in the PGA Tour season finale: FedEx Cup winner or best 72-hole score? They won’t necessarily be the same.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, tees off from the fifth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Golf bettors, be sure what you’re wagering on this week.

The PGA Tour season wraps up with the Tour Championship, which starts Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The winner will receive the FedEx Cup as the year-end champion.

This is where things get tricky. The 30 players in the elite field are starting the Tour Championship with different scores based on their performance leading up to the event. Patrick Cantlay will tee off already at 10 under, followed by Tony Finau at 8 under, Bryson DeChambeau at 7 under, Jon Rahm at 6 under and so on, down to the final five players starting at even par.

Most sportsbooks are posting odds only on the FedEx Cup winner. Cantlay is the 3-1 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook, followed by Rahm at +350, DeChambeau at +550 and Finau at 7-1.

But some sportsbooks are posting separate odds on the best 72-hole score without the handicap. Rahm is the 6-1 favorite in that market at BetMGM, followed by Rory McIlroy at 10-1 and DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele at 12-1.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, offers one pick to win the FedEx Cup and three others to have the best 72-hole score:

To win Cup

Rahm, 4-1

”With finishes of T-3 (tied for third) and T-9 in the two playoff events, his game has rounded back into form quickly after another bout with COVID-19.”

Best 72-hole score

​McIlroy, 10-1

“Looks to be turning the corner with a fourth last week in Baltimore. Rory is also a two-time winner here at East Lake.”

Scottie Scheffler, 25-1

“Was fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach last week at the BMW Championship, and he was also second here to Schauffele last year. This is also Scheffler’s last chance to impress Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker to be one of the six captain’s picks.”

Sergio Garcia, 40-1

“It should be no surprise that Garcia is rallying late to potentially make the European Ryder Cup team. Last week’s T-6 at the BMW was Garcia’s first top 10 since April.”

