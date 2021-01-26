Best bets for PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open

Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Rory McIlroy is the 9-1 second choice and Xander Schauffele is 12-1.

Jon Rahm reacts after making his putt on the first playoff hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Rahm wasn't aware Dustin Johnson had forced the playoff because without a gallery there was no cheer. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Jon Rahm won the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open in his tournament debut at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego as a 55-1 long shot.

Now ranked the No. 2 player in the world, Rahm is the 7-1 favorite at the Westgate sportsbook to win the event again this week at Torrey Pines. Rory McIlroy is the 9-1 second choice and San Diego native Xander Schauffele is the 12-1 third pick.

Here are the best bets and comments on each from handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show:

Tony Finau, 20-1

“Finau was once again in contention last weekend at The American Express and once again fell short of victory, finishing fourth. Last week’s top 10 was Finau’s 35th on the PGA Tour without a victory since the 2016-17 season. To put this stat in perspective, the next most top 10 finishes without a victory on the PGA Tour in that span is 16. Finau has finished sixth or better in three of the last four years at Torrey Pines.”

Matthew Wolff, 37-1

“While Wolff is still young in his PGA Tour career and is not yet on the list of winners for events featuring Poa annua greens, the California native is certainly comfortable on the surface. During his stellar collegiate career at Oklahoma State, he won on tracks like Pebble Beach and Olympia Fields that both feature these greens. He finished fourth last year at the PGA Championship and second at the U.S. Open and both featured Poa annua.”

Adam Scott, 40-1

“(Former UNLV golfer) Scott was second here two years ago and has performed well on Poa annua with two victories at Riviera. The putter has clearly let him down early on in 2021, but the Poa greens could be a welcome sight.”

Jason Day, 42-1

“Day is making his 2021 debut this week. Torrey Pines and this venue is arguably the best place for him to start the season. He has two victories here (2015, 2018) plus four top fives and five top 10s in his last eight appearances in San Diego.”

Bubba Watson, 50-1

“Bubba is a former winner here (2011) and finished sixth at Torrey Pines last year after having not played there since 2014. He has a good history of playing well in California as evidenced by his three victories (2014, 2016, 2018) at Riviera, which also has Poa annua greens.

Sam Burns, 80-1

“His distance could prove to be a big edge on the 7,700-yard-plus South Course.”

Luke List, 200-1

“List is a bomber who could do well at a big price. The putter is always a weakness, but a move to Poa annua could be the ticket.”

