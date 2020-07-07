Best bets for PGA Tour’s Workday Charity Open

Hideki Matsuyama (16-1) is among the handicappers’ top choices for this week’s event in Dublin, Ohio. Justin Thomas is the 10-1 favorite.

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, drives on the second tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Hideki Matsuyama from Japan hits from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits on the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan talks tips his cap to player partner, Luke Donald on the 18th green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Justin Thomas tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Justin Thomas looks at his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Bryson DeChambeau has been the story of the resumed PGA Tour season, but he’s not an option this week for golf bettors.

That leaves a more tightly packed odds list for the Workday Charity Open, which starts Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Justin Thomas is the 10-1 favorite at the Westgate, followed by Jon Rahm (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Brooks Koepka (16-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (16-1).

DeChambeau is taking this week off after a stunning four-week run. He was 6-1 to win last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic after three straight top-eight finishes, and he rallied in the final round to prevail by three shots over Matthew Wolff.

Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said the sportsbook set a record for betting handle on a nonmajor golf tournament for the second straight week.

“It was exceptional,” he said. “Even the in-play betting has been huge.”

This week, the Westgate has already taken a $3,000 bet on Jon Rahm to win at 14-1, Sherman said. His price was subsequently lowered to 12-1.

The Workday Charity Open comes with the twist that it essentially serves as a warmup for the Memorial Tournament, which will be played on the same course next week. The Memorial will attract a stronger field, though, with DeChambeau, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy expected to play.

Sherman said the Workday setup should be easier than what course officials will use for the Memorial.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, offers his selections for this week (odds from the Westgate):

Hideki Matsuyama, 16-1

“The price is not generous at all, but the fit very much looks the part this week,” Reynolds said.

Matsuyama ranks second on the tour and first in the Workday field for shots gained tee to green, and he won the Memorial in 2014.

Brooks Koepka, 16-1

“The three-month pause in PGA Tour action is starting to look like it was a benefit to Koepka,” Reynolds said.

He has fine-tuned his swing and posted his best finish (seventh) two weeks ago since last August.

“Koepka’s best finish in two trips to Memorial is a nondescript 31st, but he looks like a player motivated to get a result,” Reynolds said.

​Justin Rose, 25-1

“Rose is a horse for course here with a victory in 2010 and continued solid form ever since,” Reynolds said.

Gary Woodland, 40-1

Woodland hasn’t done much since winning the U.S. Open last year, but he does have two top-five finishes and six top-10s.

Byeong Hun An, 60-1

“Benny loves Nicklaus designs and has had numerous high finishes on Jack’s various layouts,” Reynolds said, including a playoff loss at the Memorial in 2018.

Joel Dahmen, 80-1

Dahmen has eight top-20 finishes in his last 14 starts, dating back to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas last fall.

Jhonattan Vegas, 150-1

Vegas’ best finish at Muirfield is 40th, but he is trending upward and has made all three cuts since the restart, Reynolds said.

Here are Sherman’s selections:

Matsuyama, 16-1

Like Reynolds, Sherman points to Matsuyama’s success on the course, as well as his ball-striking ability.

Rickie Fowler, 30-1

“He has struggled since coming out of the suspension of play,” Sherman (@golfodds) said. “But he played a good final round last week, and it feels like he was getting it together.”

Kevin Streelman, 60-1

He is a good ball striker, Sherman said, and has had success at the course, finishing fourth at the Memorial last year.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.