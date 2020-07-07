Best bets for PGA Tour’s Workday Charity Open
Hideki Matsuyama (16-1) is among the handicappers’ top choices for this week’s event in Dublin, Ohio. Justin Thomas is the 10-1 favorite.
Bryson DeChambeau has been the story of the resumed PGA Tour season, but he’s not an option this week for golf bettors.
That leaves a more tightly packed odds list for the Workday Charity Open, which starts Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Justin Thomas is the 10-1 favorite at the Westgate, followed by Jon Rahm (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Brooks Koepka (16-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (16-1).
DeChambeau is taking this week off after a stunning four-week run. He was 6-1 to win last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic after three straight top-eight finishes, and he rallied in the final round to prevail by three shots over Matthew Wolff.
Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said the sportsbook set a record for betting handle on a nonmajor golf tournament for the second straight week.
“It was exceptional,” he said. “Even the in-play betting has been huge.”
This week, the Westgate has already taken a $3,000 bet on Jon Rahm to win at 14-1, Sherman said. His price was subsequently lowered to 12-1.
The Workday Charity Open comes with the twist that it essentially serves as a warmup for the Memorial Tournament, which will be played on the same course next week. The Memorial will attract a stronger field, though, with DeChambeau, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy expected to play.
Sherman said the Workday setup should be easier than what course officials will use for the Memorial.
Handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, offers his selections for this week (odds from the Westgate):
Hideki Matsuyama, 16-1
“The price is not generous at all, but the fit very much looks the part this week,” Reynolds said.
Matsuyama ranks second on the tour and first in the Workday field for shots gained tee to green, and he won the Memorial in 2014.
Brooks Koepka, 16-1
“The three-month pause in PGA Tour action is starting to look like it was a benefit to Koepka,” Reynolds said.
He has fine-tuned his swing and posted his best finish (seventh) two weeks ago since last August.
“Koepka’s best finish in two trips to Memorial is a nondescript 31st, but he looks like a player motivated to get a result,” Reynolds said.
Justin Rose, 25-1
“Rose is a horse for course here with a victory in 2010 and continued solid form ever since,” Reynolds said.
Gary Woodland, 40-1
Woodland hasn’t done much since winning the U.S. Open last year, but he does have two top-five finishes and six top-10s.
Byeong Hun An, 60-1
“Benny loves Nicklaus designs and has had numerous high finishes on Jack’s various layouts,” Reynolds said, including a playoff loss at the Memorial in 2018.
Joel Dahmen, 80-1
Dahmen has eight top-20 finishes in his last 14 starts, dating back to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas last fall.
Jhonattan Vegas, 150-1
Vegas’ best finish at Muirfield is 40th, but he is trending upward and has made all three cuts since the restart, Reynolds said.
Here are Sherman’s selections:
Matsuyama, 16-1
Like Reynolds, Sherman points to Matsuyama’s success on the course, as well as his ball-striking ability.
Rickie Fowler, 30-1
“He has struggled since coming out of the suspension of play,” Sherman (@golfodds) said. “But he played a good final round last week, and it feels like he was getting it together.”
Kevin Streelman, 60-1
He is a good ball striker, Sherman said, and has had success at the course, finishing fourth at the Memorial last year.
Workday Charity Open odds
Thursday to Sunday
Muirfield Village Golf Club
At Westgate
Up to 50-1
Justin Thomas 10-1
Jon Rahm 12-1
Patrick Cantlay 14-1
Brooks Koepka 16-1
Hideki Matsuyama 16-1
Xander Schauffele 20-1
Viktor Hovland 25-1
Justin Rose 25-1
Rickie Fowler 30-1
Patrick Reed 30-1
Collin Morikawa 35-1
Sungjae Im 40-1
Matt Kuchar 40-1
Marc Leishman 40-1
Joaquin Niemann 40-1
Gary Woodland 40-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1
Adam Hadwin 50-1
Jordan Spieth 50-1
Winning score prop (par 288)
Over 268½ -125
Under 268½ +105
Matchups
Patrick Cantlay +105
Justin Thomas -125
—-
Brooks Koepka +105
Jon Rahm -125
—-
Hideki Matsuyama -135
Justin Rose +115
—-
Rickie Fowler -125
Patrick Reed +105
—-
Sungjae Im +105
Collin Morikawa -125
—-
Marc Leishman -110
Matt Kuchar -110
—-
Jordan Spieth +105
Gary Woodland -125
Top-five finish Yes/No
Justin Thomas +250/-300
Jon Rahm +275/-335
Patrick Cantlay +300/-360
Brooks Koepka +375/-450
Hideki Matsuyama +375/-450
Xander Schauffele +400/-500
Top-10 finish Yes/No
Justin Thomas +140/-160
Jon Rahm +150/-170
Patrick Cantlay +175/-200
Brooks Koepka +200/-240
Hideki Matsuyama +200/-240
Xander Schauffele +225/-265