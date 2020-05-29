106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Best bets for UFC on ESPN 9 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2020 - 4:41 pm
 

The UFC returns to Las Vegas for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 9 card at its Apex facility.

Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro has three plays for the event, which is headlined by a welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) and Gilbert Burns (18-3).

Woodley (-160) over Burns

Former UFC welterweight champion Woodley is looking to redeem himself after last year’s loss to Kamaru Usman.

“He laid the biggest egg of his career against Usman. He never looked poorer than in his last fight,” said Finocchiaro (@GambLou). “That, coupled with the recency on Burns, is creating some great value on Woodley, who I think has got a chip on his shoulder.

“I handicapped Woodley at -240 or -250 for this fight. Anything under -200 is good.”

Burns began his career at 155 pounds before moving up to 170, where he’s won his last three fights, albeit the last two against fighters who are mostly grapplers.

“I give Burns great credit for his momentum, but he’s stepping into a completely different strata of opponent in the weight class that I think he’s undersized for,” he said. “I also believe that Burns believes he can strike with Woodley and that will be a terrible mistake on his part.

“Burns needs to get Woodley against the fence and down on the floor, but he is undersized and Woodley sports a 92 percent takedown defense. Woodley has been in there against far superior 170-pound talent.”

Blagoy Ivanov (-110) over Augusto Sakai

Finocchiaro believes the fact that the fights at the Apex will be inside a 25-foot cage instead of the 30-foot cage used at most UFC events will help Ivanov in his heavyweight bout on the main card.

“Sakai’s game plan is to stick and move and keep Ivanov at a distance. But he’s at a deficit because he’s going to be in a phone booth fighting a big guy who wants to get ahold of him,” he said. “Ivanov is a world-class Sambo grappler. The opportunity for him to clinch, get ahold of and drag Sakai down will become greater and the small cage will allow him to engage a little easier.”

Katlyn Chookagian (+115) over Antonina Shevchenko

Chookagian is coming off a loss to Valentina Schevchenko, Antonina’s more talented younger sister.

“This is one of those fights that has me a little perplexed. I think the wrong gal is favored,” he said. “Schevchenko needs to fight close and engage Chookagian. But the difference is for 125-pound ladies, the small cage is still roomy. The dynamics are a little different.

“Chookagian wants her on the outside to pick and peck. I look for a tightly contested match but I think she’s up to the task as an underdog.”

For a long shot, Finocchiaro recommends a smaller play on Brok Weaver (+290) over Roosevelt Roberts in a lightweight bout on the main card.

“Roberts is unusually long and tall for the division at 6-(foot)-2 (inches). He’s the kind of fighter that really needs space to operate. If he doesn’t get the space, he really has to fight on the floor,” he said. “Weaver has way less skill. He’s in there because he’s unbelievably tough and dedicated.

“This is a great example of where the smaller cage will allow Weaver more opportunities to engage Roberts close. I think that’s bad news for Roberts.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Strip intersections blocked during protest of unarmed black man’s death in Minnesota — LIVESTREAM
Strip intersections blocked during protest of unarmed black man’s death in Minnesota — LIVESTREAM
2
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
3
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
4
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
5
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC and Top Rank Boxing Approved to Host Events in Las Vegas - Video
For the first time since March, the UFC and Top Rank Boxing have been permitted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host events in Las Vegas. Sam Gordon, Adam Hill, and Heidi Fang break down what to expect when the promotions return starting with the UFC event on May 30 at the UFC Apex.
Overeem, Gadelha discuss their wins at UFC Florida - Video
UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris in the main event and UFC strawweight Claudia Gadelha took home a victory over Angela Hill in the co-main of UFC Florida. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Harris Says He's Fighting for "a different purpose" in First Fight Since his Stepdaughter's Death - Video
UFC heavyweight Walt Harris will collide with Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 16. It'll be the first time Harris competes since his 19-year-old stepdaughter, Aniah, was kipnapped and killed in Fall 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Teixeira Dominates Smith at UFC Jacksonville, Claims Victory - Video
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 171, Glover Teixeira stopped Anthony Smith in the fifth round to claim victory in the promotion's second fight card to take place in Jacksonville in the past week.  (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Smith Says He Would Not Allow Home Invasion to Interfere with Headlining Event - Video
UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith, who lives in Nebraska, says he wouldn't allow the "psychopath" who broke into his home to dictate his return to the promotion. Smith, who successfully fought off the home invader in April this year, will return to headline UFC Fight Night 175 against Glover Teixeira in Jacksonville on May 13. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 249 Event Recap: Gaethje KOs Ferguson, Cejudo Retires - Video
In the first sporting event to take place after shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC 249 saw a new interim champion crowned in the lightweight division in Justin Gaethje and in the co-main event, Henry Cejudo successfully defended his title against Dominick Cruz and then retired.
UFC 249 Fighters Not Concerned About Competing in Empty Arena - VIDEO
UFC fighters Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone weigh in on how things are different in preparation for UFC 249 amid the coronavirus pandemic and what they think the atomesphere at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena will be like on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., without an audience. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VIDEO - UFC Fighter Francis Ngannou Gets Tested for Coronavirus Ahead of UFC 249
Ahead of UFC 249, the promotion administered tests to all of the fighters competing at the event slated to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla on May 9. This is a video of heavyweight Francis Ngannou receiving the test. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Jones DWI Arrest Video
Video was released on Friday from an officer's body cam of UFC champion Jon Jones going through a sobriety test and before being arrested. Jones was arrested early Thursday on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm.
UFC Brasilia happens in empty arena - VIDEO
Despite coronavirus canceling many other planned sporting events, UFC Brasilia went on as scheduled on Mar. 14, though no fans were permitted to attend. Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns took home performance bonuses for their wins in the main and co-main events, respectively. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAC suspends combat sports through March 25 - Video
The Nevada Athletic Commission voted to suspend all combat sports licenses through March 25 in order to protect the health and safety of those working and competing in the events from coronavirus. Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss what this means for future events the UFC have on their schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adesanya-Romero defend their performances at UFC 248 - VIDEO
Israel Adesanya retained the UFC middleweight belt by defeating Yoel Romero via unanimous decision, but the fight came under criticism for there being a lack of action. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says UFC 248 main event was a terrible fight - VIDEO
At the post-fight press conference UFC president Dana White expressed his displeasure with UFC 248's main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Official Weigh-In Results - Video
All but one fighter made weight for UFC 248. Emily Whitmire came in heavy for the strawweight limit by 1.5 pounds. All fighters involved in title fights hit the mark making Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero official. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sean O'Malley Says His Performance at UFC 248 Will Remind Everyone Who He Is - VIDEO
UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley explains what his two-year hiatus from competing in the octagon was like, what he missed most about fighting in his time away and what he thinks his strengths are against Jose Quinonez at UFC 248. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Staredowns - VIDEO
All fighters on the UFC 248 main card faced off at media day at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, including Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk who will fight for the women's strawweight title and middleweights Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero who will do battle for the division's belt on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena.
Israel Adesanya says McGregor and Rousey's rise helped him with UFC fame
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya discusses how he's prepared to handle the fame that comes with having a title belt by studying what others like Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor have done before him. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joanna Jedrzejczyk explains her intent with gas mask meme - VIDEO
UFC Strawweight Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted a meme of herself in a gas mask next to her Chinese opponent Zhang Weili and later deleted it from Instagram. At a media day, Jedrzejczyk explained what her intent was with that post and fired back at Weili who had said earlier in the day that she was still angry over the joke. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zhang Weili Still Angry Over Her Opponent's Coronavirus Joke - VIDEO
UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili discusses how she fled her native China to train in Las Vegas due to the spread of the coronavirus and responds to jokes her opponent, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, made about the outbreak ahead of their UFC 248 title bout. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST