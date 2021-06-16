Best bets for US Open: Can Jon Rahm reward stung backers?

Jon Rahm is the clear 10-1 favorite at the Westgate sportsbook for the U.S. Open, the golf major that starts Thursday at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the seventh tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Jon Rahm hits from the 11th fairway during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Though a few sportsbooks paid out the wagers, some golf bettors had a bad taste in their mouths when Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw before the final round of The Memorial Tournament two weeks ago.

Rahm had a six-shot lead and was almost a lock to win when officials told him he was out after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Those bettors might get payback this week. Rahm is the clear 10-1 favorite at the Westgate for the U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.

“He had some support at 12-1, and we lowered him to 10-1” after The Memorial, Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSIN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, has Rahm on his list at 11-1 or better.

Here are Reynolds’ other selections, with his comments on each:

Dustin Johnson, +1,750

“The recent form has not been much, but if you extend back to the last 50 rounds, DJ is second in the field for shots gained tee to green. Furthermore, he returns to the poa annua greens, and no player in the world comes close to having more victories on this putting surface than the world’s No. 1 player.”

Xander Schauffele, 18-1

“Schauffele has played four U.S. Opens during his career and has finished fifth, sixth, third and fifth in them. He also pressed Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters in April before putting one in the drink on 16 and settling for third. He now has five top-fives and seven top-10s in majors over the last 4½ seasons.”

Tony Finau, 25-1

“Although he lacks a victory here, or anywhere but Puerto Rico, for that matter, he is a horse for this course. He also had two runner-up finishes at Riviera, including earlier this year, on poa annua greens, which are his preferred putting surfaces.”

Viktor Hovland, 26-1

“The Norwegian ended up tied for second with several others at Torrey Pines this year (at the Farmers Insurance Open), but was the only one to really emerge as a challenger on Sunday to eventual winner Patrick Reed.”

Scottie Scheffler, 54-1

“Scheffler could be a bit of a wild card considering that he has yet to earn his first PGA Tour win, and the maiden is rarely broken at a major championship. Nevertheless, he is currently in excellent form.”

Jason Kokrak, 70-1

“Kokrak won the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial three weeks ago, and he ranks third on the PGA Tour for total driving.”

Max Homa, 100-1

“Homa bested Finau in the playoff to win at Riviera earlier this year. … He always seems to come to life in his home state.”

Compiled by Jim Barnes Las Vegas Review-Journal