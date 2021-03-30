Best bets for Valero Texas Open with Masters spot at stake

There are more than 20 notable players in the Valero Texas Open field who haven’t qualified for the Masters, and Wes Reynolds lists several as his best bets.

Take a look at some of the best bets for the Valero Texas Open. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cameron Tringale hits from the third tee during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Cameron Tringale putts on the 17th green during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Seven of the past eight winners of the PGA Tour event that precedes the Masters won their way into the Masters field.

There are more than 20 notable players in the field for the Valero Texas Open who have not qualified for the Masters, and handicapper Wes Reynolds lists several of them as his best bets to win this week’s event at TPC San Antonio.

Jordan Spieth is the 13-1 favorite at Circa, Tony Finau is the 14-1 second choice and Scottie Scheffler the 15-1 third pick.

Reynolds, co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, is backing Cameron Tringale (33-1), Cameron Davis (44-1), Sam Burns (48-1) and Doug Ghim (82-1) to win their way into the Masters, scheduled April 8 to 11 at Augusta National.

Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) also recommends plays on Lanto Griffin (44-1), Harry Higgs (85-1) and Graeme McDowell (150-1).

Here are Reynolds’ comments on each bet:

Cameron Tringale, 33-1

“Tringale is one of only three players in this week’s field that has played this event in each of the last 10 years (Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker). Both Hoffman and Walker have victories here, so perhaps this is Tringale’s turn.”

Cameron Davis, 44-1

“Davis does not appear to be in good form, and he has not had a high finish since placing third at The American Express, which has proven to be a good link here with Andrew Landry winning at both venues.”

Lanto Griffin, 44-1

“Griffin’s lone PGA Tour win at the 2019 Houston Open does not come too far from here. He rates in the top 10 in this week’s field for approach, ball striking and putting.”

Sam Burns, 48-1

“After his near-miss at Riviera, Burns missed two straight cuts. But now he has drifted back up in the market, and this appears to be a good spot to buy.”

Doug Ghim, 82-1

“The Texas Longhorns had a very good run last week with Scheffler finishing as runner-up, plus Spieth and Dylan Frittelli making the round of 16. Perhaps Ghim will be able to follow their lead here.”

Harry Higgs, 85-1

“After a slow start to 2021, Higgs has shown progressively good form with a 29th at the Players and 19th at the Honda Classic. He rates in the top 10 in this week’s field for approach and birdie opportunities gained.”

Graeme McDowell, 150-1

“McDowell had missed five of his last six cuts before tying for fourth last week in the Dominican Republic. He finished seventh here last year and has a win on a Greg Norman design at the Mayakoba Classic.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.