Bet on Raiders’ first NFL draft pick at Circa Sports

Circa Sports posted odds on the Raiders’ first pick in the NFL draft and several other unique draft props. Receivers Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are the favorites.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception against Michigan during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The NFL draft is less than two weeks away and the consensus from myriad mock drafts is that the Raiders will select a wide receiver with their first pick, No. 12 overall.

But which player will Las Vegas draft? You can bet on it at Circa Sports, which recently posted odds on the Raiders’ first pick and several other unique draft props.

Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy is the +180 favorite, followed by Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb at +210 and Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs at 5-1. Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson is the 7-1 fourth choice.

“I’ve spent a lot of time looking at a bunch of different mock drafts out there to try to use that as a consensus market opinion and everybody’s got the Raiders taking either a wide receiver or a defensive player,” Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said. “Most of that distribution is going to Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. I definitely can see them doing that. Some I’ve seen have C.J. Henderson.

“Almost no one is predicting wide receivers in the top five and only a few people are predicting the top 10.”

Most mocks have the Jets taking the first receiver at No. 11, followed by the Raiders and 49ers also drafting wideouts with the Nos. 12 and 13 picks.

Jeudy and Lamb’s draft positions are each 12½ at Circa. The under is -150 for Jeudy and -115 for Lamb.

Back-to-back props

If Jeudy and Ruggs were drafted back-to-back, that would cash Circa’s prop, “Will two players from the same school be drafted back-to-back in the first round?”

Yes is a -1,000 favorite and No is a 6-1 underdog.

“Every single mock draft I’ve looked at, it occurs at least once in the first round. In half of them, it occurs more than once,” Bennett said. “It’s a tough price to make. We already took a bet on no.”

Alabama and Louisiana State are each expected to have up to six players drafted in the first round. The prop could cash after the first three picks if, as some mocks project, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young goes No. 2 to the Redskins and Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah goes No. 3 to the Lions.

Circa also offers the prop, “Will two quarterbacks be drafted back-to-back in the first round?” Yes is +105 and No is -135.

“That one could happen a couple different ways,” Bennett said. “They could make it happen in the first two picks of the draft, and.a lot of people have the Dolphins and Chargers drafting quarterbacks at (Nos.) 5 and 6.”

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is widely expected to go No. 1 to the Bengals. Washington is projected to take either Young or Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick.

“Even if the Redskins don’t draft a quarterback, they might trade the pick to a team that wants Tua,” Bennett said.

In order

Will the first three overall picks be, in order, Burrow, Young and Tagovailoa? No is -255 at Circa. Yes is +200.

Young’s draft position is 2½ and the under is a -385 favorite. Tagovailoa’s position is 3½ and the over is a -190 favorite.

Will the first four QBs drafted be, in order, Burrow, Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love? Yes is -205. No is +160.

“Everybody has Love in their top four (QBs),” Bennett said. “Some people have him ahead of Herbert.”

