BetMGM bettor loses $1.2M wager on MLB playoff game

A BetMGM bettor wagered $1.2 million on the Yankees to defeat the Blue Jays on Saturday in Game 1 of their American League Division Series, which Toronto won 10-1.

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk is douses by teammate Myles Straw after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk (30) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the New York Yankee in Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates his solo home run during the second inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto entered Saturday’s series opener on a seven-game playoff losing streak dating to 2016. But it snapped the skid in emphatic fashion, whipping New York 10-1 behind Alejandro Kirk, who hit two solo home runs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit a solo shot in the first inning to give the Blue Jays a lead they never relinquished.

The bet was placed at even money and would have netted the gambler $1.2 million.

Toronto also pounded the Yankees 13-7 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the ALDS in their eighth win in nine home meetings with New York.

Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young winner with Cleveland, is scheduled to start Tuesday’s Game 3 at Yankee Stadium against New York left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Yankees are -142 favorites to stave off elimination, though Toronto is a -500 series favorite at the Westgate SuperBook. New York is a 4-1 underdog to come back and win the best-of-five series.

Aces high

About two months after the Aces soared to 40-1 long shots to win the WNBA title after a 53-point home loss to the Lynx, they are two victories from winning their third championship in four years.

The Aces are -450 series favorites at the Westgate after winning the first two games of the WNBA Finals at home over the Mercury. The Aces pushed as 3-point favorites in Friday’s 89-86 win in Game 1 and covered as 3-point favorites Sunday in their 91-78 victory. Both games went over the total, and the Aces are on a 4-0 over streak overall.

Phoenix is a 4-point home favorite in Game 3 on Wednesday, and the total is 164. The Aces are +150 on the money line.

“I opened the Mercury 3, and now it’s settled 4,” SuperBook WNBA oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said. “Traditionally in the NBA in a seven-game series, this is a spot to play the home team in an 0-2 hole.

“Now you see the first half and first quarter (lines) higher than they are traditionally just because of the 0-2 situation.”

Phoenix is a 2-point favorite in the first quarter and 3-point favorite in the first half.

Best bet

Sherman said he bet on the Mercury -2 in the first half before the line moved to -3.

“You have the team that’s up 2-0 that traditionally just relaxes relative to the team that’s in desperation mode,” he said. “When you can find handicapping emotion into it, it’s a big thing to play into it.”

That said, he still expects the Aces to win the title.

“It’s going to be tough for Phoenix to win four out of five games,” he said.

Rolling Rebels

New coach. New players. Same results for the UNLV football team, which improved to 5-0 under coach Dan Mullen in Saturday’s 31-17 win at snowy Wyoming. The Rebels also covered their fourth straight game, as 4½-point favorites.

Since 2022, UNLV is tied for the second-best spread record in the country at 29-16 with Oregon (29-16-1). Only Notre Dame has been a better money team for bettors with a 30-15-2 ATS mark.

The Rebels are consensus 6-point favorites over Air Force on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV is the 4-1 second choice at Caesars Sportsbook to win the Mountain West behind Boise State (-120), and it is 15-1 to make the College Football Playoff. Memphis, which leads the nation with a 6-0 ATS mark, is the +280 favorite from the Group of Five conferences to make the CFP.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Mountain West odds

At Caesars Sportsbook

Boise State -120

UNLV 4-1

Fresno State +650

Utah State 12-1

San Diego State 12-1

San Jose State 12-1

Hawaii 20-1

New Mexico 30-1

Wyoming 60-1

Colorado State 70-1

UNR 150-1

Air Force 250-1