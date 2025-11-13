79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

BetMGM bettor makes $100K wager on sharp side on Patriots-Jets game

The Patriots are consensus 13-point home favorites over the Jets on "Thursday Night Football," and the total is 43. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineback ...
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) pressures during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
More Stories
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) breaks a tackle attempt by New Mexico Lobos cornerbac ...
College football betting trends — Week 12: Edge for UNLV-Utah State
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase during a baseball game against the San Francisco Gia ...
MLB, sportsbooks to limit prop bets on pitches after betting scandal
Back to the futures: Patriots, Colts NFL’s biggest surprises at books
Circa Sports Sportsbook Director Chris Bennett Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
Q&A: Circa sportsbook director talks about his dream job
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2025 - 1:47 pm
 

The Patriots are on a 4-0 over run, and the Jets have gone over in their past two games.

But a BetMGM gambler is betting big on the under in the New England-New York matchup on “Thursday Night Football.”

The bettor made a $100,000 wager on under 43½, according to BetMGM’s John Ewing (@johnewing), and the total is now 43 after it opened at 45½.

The Westgate SuperBook reported sharp action on the under down to 43.

At BetMGM, 57 percent of the bets are on the over, while 80 percent of the money is on the under. At STN Sports, 75 percent of the tickets are on the over.

Five of the past six meetings between the AFC West foes have gone under.

Sharp action also has been reported on the Patriots, who are consensus 13-point favorites after the line opened at 10½. The Westgate, dealing -105 juice on both sides on Thursday, is still at 12½.

“We opened New England -10.5, took sharp play at -11.5, currently at -12.5,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said in a text message. “Public is on the Patriots. Right now we need the Jets.”

So does STN Sports.

“Public has clearly been all over the Pats as the number has gone from -10.5 to -13,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text. “Best case is probably Pats win but don’t cover.”

The Patriots account for 61 percent of the tickets at STN Sports and 57 percent at MGM, where 63 percent of the money is on New England.

The Patriots (8-2, 7-3 against the spread) are tied with the Broncos as the hottest team in football with a seven-game winning streak (6-1 ATS).

The Jets have won and covered two straight games over the Bengals and Browns after starting the season 0-7 (3-4 ATS).

New England has not allowed an opposing running back to rush for more than 53 yards this season. Breece Hall’s over-under rushing yards prop at BetMGM is 62½ (o/u-115).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES