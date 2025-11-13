BetMGM bettor makes $100K wager on sharp side on Patriots-Jets game

The Patriots are consensus 13-point home favorites over the Jets on “Thursday Night Football,” and the total is 43, with sharp action reported on the side and total.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) pressures during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Patriots are consensus 13-point home favorites over the Jets on "Thursday Night Football," and the total is 43. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Patriots are on a 4-0 over run, and the Jets have gone over in their past two games.

But a BetMGM gambler is betting big on the under in the New England-New York matchup on “Thursday Night Football.”

The bettor made a $100,000 wager on under 43½, according to BetMGM’s John Ewing (@johnewing), and the total is now 43 after it opened at 45½.

The Westgate SuperBook reported sharp action on the under down to 43.

At BetMGM, 57 percent of the bets are on the over, while 80 percent of the money is on the under. At STN Sports, 75 percent of the tickets are on the over.

Five of the past six meetings between the AFC West foes have gone under.

Sharp action also has been reported on the Patriots, who are consensus 13-point favorites after the line opened at 10½. The Westgate, dealing -105 juice on both sides on Thursday, is still at 12½.

“We opened New England -10.5, took sharp play at -11.5, currently at -12.5,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said in a text message. “Public is on the Patriots. Right now we need the Jets.”

So does STN Sports.

“Public has clearly been all over the Pats as the number has gone from -10.5 to -13,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text. “Best case is probably Pats win but don’t cover.”

The Patriots account for 61 percent of the tickets at STN Sports and 57 percent at MGM, where 63 percent of the money is on New England.

The Patriots (8-2, 7-3 against the spread) are tied with the Broncos as the hottest team in football with a seven-game winning streak (6-1 ATS).

The Jets have won and covered two straight games over the Bengals and Browns after starting the season 0-7 (3-4 ATS).

New England has not allowed an opposing running back to rush for more than 53 yards this season. Breece Hall’s over-under rushing yards prop at BetMGM is 62½ (o/u-115).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.