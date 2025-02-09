BetMGM bettor wagers $1M on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

The majority of money wagered is on the Chiefs with less than two hours to go before kickoff of Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Less than two hours before kickoff of Super Bowl 59, there wasn’t a single wager of $1 million or more reported on the Chiefs-Eagles NFL title game in New Orleans.

But a bettor at BetMGM Sportsbook placed a total of $1 million in three wagers on the game at Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to sportsbook manager Jic Jac Johnson.

The same gambler made a $500,000 wager to win $500,000 on the Eagles on the money line (even); $300,000 to win $286,000 on the Chiefs-Eagles under 48½ (-105); and $200,000 to win $154,000 on a teaser of the Eagles +7½ and under 54½ (-130).

Most Las Vegas sportsbooks would be pleased if the bettor won those wagers. That’s because the majority of the money is on the Chiefs, consensus 1-point favorites over the Eagles, and over the total, which is at 48½.

“Eagles and under is clearly the best case,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Chiefs and over worst case.”

Eagles and under is also the best scenario at the Westgate SuperBook.

The line is still Chiefs -1½ at BetMGM, which in Nevada took the two largest bets reported on the Super Bowl: $800,000 on the Eagles money line (+110) and $750,000 on the Eagles money line (+110).

“Kansas City and under now is our best case,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said.

But that could change if MGM takes a $1 million wager or two on the Chiefs before kickoff. Mitchell said some big players have inquired about placing seven-figure bets on Kansas City.

“As the kickoff gets closer, I expect the super VIP players that have been approved these limits to place their wagers,” he said.

The five largest reported bets on the game are on Philadelphia. DraftKings sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, took a $500,000 bet on the Eagles +1½. Caesars Sportsbook took a $400,000 bet to win $202,000 on the Eagles at an alternate line of +4 (-198).

Caesars reported a $250,000 bet on the Chiefs -1 that was placed at its sportsbook in New Orleans, where the game is being played at the Caesars Superdome.

“There’s plenty of two-way action as we approach kickoff,” Caesars director of trading Craig Mucklow said. “Caesars will need the Eagles as of now, although we anticipate the day will most likely be determined by the performance of the birthday boy, (Eagles running back) Saquon Barkley, as he continues to dominate wagering on all aspects of his performance markets.”

Sunday is Barkley’s 28th birthday.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.