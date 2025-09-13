BetMGM bettor wagers $2M on Canelo-Crawford megafight

Canelo Alvarez was a -165 favorite at BetMGM on Saturday afternoon and Terence Crawford a +135 underdog in their super middleweight title fight at Allegiant Stadium.

Bettors are loading up on 1 prop for Canelo-Crawford megafight

Super Middleweight Championship fighters Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford pose off amongst their teams and Dana White following weigh ins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terence Crawford has never lost a fight in his 17-year professional boxing career, and one bettor is wagering seven figures that he will stay undefeated in Saturday night’s megafight against Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium.

A BetMGM bettor made a $2 million wager to win $2.8 million on Crawford to upset Alvarez as a +140 underdog.

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 knockouts) was a -165 favorite at BetMGM on Saturday afternoon, and Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is now a +135 underdog in their battle for the undisputed super middleweight title.

