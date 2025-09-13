90°F
BetMGM bettor wagers $2M on Canelo-Crawford megafight

Super Middleweight Championship fighters Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawfo ...
Super Middleweight Championship fighters Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford pose off amongst their teams and Dana White following weigh ins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2025 - 1:24 pm
 

Terence Crawford has never lost a fight in his 17-year professional boxing career, and one bettor is wagering seven figures that he will stay undefeated in Saturday night’s megafight against Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium.

A BetMGM bettor made a $2 million wager to win $2.8 million on Crawford to upset Alvarez as a +140 underdog.

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 knockouts) was a -165 favorite at BetMGM on Saturday afternoon, and Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is now a +135 underdog in their battle for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

