BetMGM bettor wagers $2M on Canelo-Crawford megafight
Canelo Alvarez was a -165 favorite at BetMGM on Saturday afternoon and Terence Crawford a +135 underdog in their super middleweight title fight at Allegiant Stadium.
Terence Crawford has never lost a fight in his 17-year professional boxing career, and one bettor is wagering seven figures that he will stay undefeated in Saturday night’s megafight against Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium.
A BetMGM bettor made a $2 million wager to win $2.8 million on Crawford to upset Alvarez as a +140 underdog.
Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 knockouts) was a -165 favorite at BetMGM on Saturday afternoon, and Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is now a +135 underdog in their battle for the undisputed super middleweight title.
