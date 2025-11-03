81°F
BetMGM bettor wins $1M wager on Raiders in OT loss to Jaguars

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to a replay screen during the second half of an NFL ga ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to a replay screen during the second half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2025 - 2:15 pm
 

The Raiders’ 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday resulted in a massive win for a BetMGM bettor at the Borgata resort in Atlantic City.

The high roller made a $1 million in-play wager to win $800,000 on the Raiders +1½ (-125), a source confirmed to the Review-Journal.

The bettor cashed the ticket, which is posted on Instagram via willwonkaa/IG, when the Raiders scored a touchdown on Geno Smith’s 2-yard pass to Brock Bowers with 16 seconds left in overtime and then went for two. Smith’s two-point conversion pass was batted down by nose tackle DaVon Hamilton to seal the victories for Jacksonville and the big bettor.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence scored on a sneak on fourth-and-goal with 3:24 left in the extra period for a 30-23 lead.

Jacksonville kicker Cam Little kicked a 48-yard field goal with 16 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

The wager was placed early in the game, which was scoreless until the final minute of the first half.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

