BetMGM launching sports betting show with VSiN

MGM Resorts International’s sports betting platform is set to launch a daily sports betting show with VSiN, a sports betting network, this month.

MGM Grand Race & Sports Book on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

MGM Resorts International’s sports betting platform is set to launch a daily sports betting show with VSiN, a sports betting network, this month.

VSiN is set to broadcast the new show, Betting Across America, live from BetMGM sportsbooks and studios in large sports betting markets across the country, pending regulatory approval.

The multiyear partnership will have BetMGM oddsmakers and experts join VSiN hosts to deliver live perspectives as odds and lines move at the platform’s sportsbooks across the country. The show is aimed at helping bettors make informed wagering decisions by offering insights and access to live sports betting data, according to a Tuesday news release.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s chief marketing officer, said the deal gives VSiN “unprecidented access” to BetMGM sportsbooks.

“There will be no shortage of interesting story lines and excellent opportunities for betting enthusiasts and sports fans to get an inside peek,” Prevost said in the release.

Betting Across America will feature Tim Murray, the former host of NBC Sports’ “The Daily Line”; former NFL player Mike Pritchard; former journalist and sports bettor James Salinas; as well as other VSiN personalities.

The show will be available on SiriusXM’s channel 204, Comcast Xfinity, SlingTV, fuboTV, regional sports networks across the U.S. and Canada and VSiN’s website. Shows will run weekdays from noon to 2 p.m., beginning Monday, and weekends from 10 to noon beginning Sept. 5.

MGM shares fell 1.7 percent Tuesday morning to $21.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.