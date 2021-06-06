BetMGM, William Hill grade Memorial bets on Jon Rahm as winners

Rahm was leading the Memorial Tournament by six strokes after the third round when he was notified that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was withdrawn from the event.

Jon Rahm talks with his caddie as he waits to hit on the 14th tee during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. Rahm was later notified he tested positive for the coronavirus, knocking him out of the tournament. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Depending on the sportsbook, bettors who wagered on Jon Rahm to win the Memorial Tournament either suffered a brutal bad beat Saturday or breathed a sigh of relief when their bets were graded as winners.

William Hill and BetMGM announced that they’re counting all tournament bets on Rahm as winners.

A William Hill bettor in Nevada won $36,000 on a $3,000 wager on Rahm, the pretournament favorite to repeat as Memorial champion at 12-1 odds.

The books said mobile bettors will see the payout in their accounts within 48 hours. Those wagering in person can cash tickets starting Monday.

The books will pay out the official winner of the tournament as well. Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the lead at 12-under heading into Sunday’s final round, with Scottie Scheffler and Branden Grace each three strokes back.

Bettors who backed Rahm at other books and appeared poised for a victory were not so fortunate. Circa Sports and the Westgate are adhering to their house rules and will pay out only wagers on the official winner of the tournament.

Bettors at Circa who bet the “no” on Rahm to win the tournament will be paid.

