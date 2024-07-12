112°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Betting favorite to be Donald Trump’s running mate shifts yet again

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former Presiden ...
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Vance is a top contender to be selected as Trump's running mate. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
More Stories
The World Series of Poker main event is underway at Paris Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, i ...
Poker player has apparent heart attack, still competes in WSOP Main Event
Rene Nezhoda, one of the stars in the long-running reality show “Storage Wars”, reached Day ...
‘Storage Wars’ star makes deep run in WSOP Main Event
USA guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts after scoring during the second half of a showcase basketbal ...
Olympic betting preview: Who’s favored to strike gold at Paris Games
The World Series of Poker main event is underway at Paris Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, i ...
WSOP Main Event money bubble bursts in aces vs. kings hand — VIDEO
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 1:01 pm
 

The betting favorite to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate has changed 12 times, including three times this week.

Now, Ohio U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance has emerged as the clear favorite to be named Trump’s vice presidential nominee days before the Republican National Convention starts Monday in Milwaukee.

Vance is the odds-on -120 favorite at BetOnline. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has dropped to the +250 second choice at the offshore sportsbook, which is not regulated by the U.S., after he emerged as the favorite Wednesday.

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $120 to win $100 on Vance to be the nominee. A positive number reflects how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager. In this case, a $100 bet on Burgum would earn a profit of $250.

Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is now the 7-1 third choice after entering Tuesday as the favorite over Burgum and Vance.

The race to be Trump’s running mate has been chaotic. Here is the order of who has been favored at BetOnline: Nikki Haley, Kristi Noem, Kari Lake, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Elise Stefanik, Noem (again), Tim Scott, Burgum, Rubio, Burgum (again) and Vance.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Vance is the heavy favorite to be the nominee at electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com.

Vance has a 41.3 percent chance, which equates to the +142 favorite, according to the site. Burgum has a 17.5 percent chance, or +471. Rubio has a 9.7 percent chance (+930).

In the current odds to win the presidential election at electionbettingodds.com, Trump has a 58.2 percent chance, which equates to the -139 favorite. Vice President Kamala Harris has a 17.1 percent chance (+484), and President Joe Biden has a 13.9 percent chance (+619).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
New betting favorite emerges to be Donald Trump’s running mate
recommend 2
Prop bets posted for Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate
recommend 3
Joe Biden no longer betting favorite to win Democratic nomination
recommend 4
3 things likely to come out of the Republican convention
recommend 5
Aces WNBA title favorites again, favored over Caitlin Clark, Fever
recommend 6
Celtics clear favorites to win 2025 NBA title, but path looks tougher