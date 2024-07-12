Betting favorite to be Donald Trump’s running mate shifts yet again

Donald Trump will announce his running mate at or before the Republican National Convention, which starts Monday. The betting favorite has shifted 12 times.

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Vance is a top contender to be selected as Trump's running mate. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

The betting favorite to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate has changed 12 times, including three times this week.

Now, Ohio U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance has emerged as the clear favorite to be named Trump’s vice presidential nominee days before the Republican National Convention starts Monday in Milwaukee.

Vance is the odds-on -120 favorite at BetOnline. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has dropped to the +250 second choice at the offshore sportsbook, which is not regulated by the U.S., after he emerged as the favorite Wednesday.

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $120 to win $100 on Vance to be the nominee. A positive number reflects how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager. In this case, a $100 bet on Burgum would earn a profit of $250.

Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is now the 7-1 third choice after entering Tuesday as the favorite over Burgum and Vance.

The race to be Trump’s running mate has been chaotic. Here is the order of who has been favored at BetOnline: Nikki Haley, Kristi Noem, Kari Lake, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Elise Stefanik, Noem (again), Tim Scott, Burgum, Rubio, Burgum (again) and Vance.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Vance is the heavy favorite to be the nominee at electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com.

Vance has a 41.3 percent chance, which equates to the +142 favorite, according to the site. Burgum has a 17.5 percent chance, or +471. Rubio has a 9.7 percent chance (+930).

In the current odds to win the presidential election at electionbettingodds.com, Trump has a 58.2 percent chance, which equates to the -139 favorite. Vice President Kamala Harris has a 17.1 percent chance (+484), and President Joe Biden has a 13.9 percent chance (+619).

