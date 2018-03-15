Betting highlights from every NCAA Tournament game

NCAA Tournament betting review
Matchup; Open/Close; Score; Point-spread highlights
Rhode Island vs. Oklahoma; Rams -2/-2; Rams, 83-78, OT; E.C. Matthews hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to put the Rams up five and Daron Russell’s free throws with 11 seconds remaining finally pushed the game over the total in a bad beat for under bettors.
Tennessee vs. Wright State; Vols -13/-11; Tennessee, 73-47; Lamonte Turner had 19 points as the Vols cruised to the cover.
Gonzaga vs. UNC Greensboro; Bulldogs -12/-12.5; Gonzaga, 68-64; Greensboro squandered two chances to tie the game late in regulation but the cover was never in doubt.
Kansas vs. Penn; Jayhawks -14.5/-14; Kansas, 76-60; Sam Jones missed an open 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining that would’ve given Quakers backers the cover
Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal
