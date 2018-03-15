Betting highlights from Thursday’s NCAA Tournament games

Opening and closing lines, results and point-spread highlights from every game

Duke's Jordan Goldwire (14) and Gary Trent Jr. smile as they come off the court with teammates after defeating Iona in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) and Pennsylvania guard Caleb Wood (10) chase a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. Kansas won 76-60. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game against Pennsylvania Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. Kansas won 76-60. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) is pressured by Pennsylvania forward AJ Brodeur (25) as he shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. Kansas won 76-60. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Pennsylvania bench disputes a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game against Kansas Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. Kansas won 76-60. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) tries to steal the ball from Pennsylvania forward AJ Brodeur (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Iona's TK Edogi, left. and Zach Lewis, center, watch with teammates as their team is losing to Duke in the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Duke won 89-67 to advance to the second round. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski gives instructions during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game against Iona, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Duke won 89-67. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Duke's Javin DeLaurier (12), Marques Bolden (20), Gary Trent Jr. (2), Trevon Duval (1) an Marvin Bagley III, right, cheer as they watch a replay of a dunk by teammate Justin Robinson during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game against Iona, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Duke won 89-67 to advance to the second round. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Duke's Javin DeLaurier (12) battles for a rebound with Iona's Rickey McGill, rear, and TK Edogi (13) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Duke won 89-67. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Iona head coach Tim Cluess, right, talks with Zach Lewis (1) as he heads to the bench late in the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game against Duke, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Duke won 89-67. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Duke Blue Devil mascot struts on the court during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game between Iona and Duke, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Duke won 89-67. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NCAA Tournament betting review

Matchup; Open/Close; Score; Point-spread highlights

Rhode Island vs. Oklahoma; Rams -2/-2; Rams, 83-78, OT; E.C. Matthews hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to put the Rams up five and Daron Russell’s free throws with 11 seconds remaining finally pushed the game over the total in a bad beat for under bettors.

Tennessee vs. Wright State; Vols -13/-11; Tennessee, 73-47; Lamonte Turner had 19 points as the Vols cruised to the cover.

Gonzaga vs. UNC Greensboro; Bulldogs -12/-12.5; Gonzaga, 68-64; Greensboro squandered two chances to tie the game late in regulation but the cover was never in doubt.

Kansas vs. Penn; Jayhawks -14.5/-14; Kansas, 76-60; Sam Jones missed an open 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining that would’ve given Quakers backers the cover.

Duke vs. Iona; Blue Devils -20/-21; Duke, 89-67; Justin Robinson missed two free throws for Duke with 15 seconds left and Rickey McGill then missed a 3-pointer that would’ve given Iona backers a cover and pushed the total over for many bettors.

Loyola-Chicago vs. Miami; Hurricanes -2.5/-1; Loyola, 64-62; Donte Ingram nailed a deep 3-pointer with one second left for the outright upset.

South Dakota State vs. Ohio State; Buckeyes -8/-7.5; Ohio State, 81-73; Kam Williams made a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:36 left, then added three free throws after he was fouled on another 3-pointer.

Seton Hall vs. North Carolina State; Pirates -2/-3.5; Seton Hall, 94-83; Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points and Desi Rodriguez added 20 as Seton Hall cruised to the cover.

Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal

