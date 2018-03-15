Betting

Betting highlights from Thursday’s NCAA Tournament games

NCAA Tournament betting review

Matchup; Open/Close; Score; Point-spread highlights

Rhode Island vs. Oklahoma; Rams -2/-2; Rams, 83-78, OT; E.C. Matthews hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to put the Rams up five and Daron Russell’s free throws with 11 seconds remaining finally pushed the game over the total in a bad beat for under bettors.

Tennessee vs. Wright State; Vols -13/-11; Tennessee, 73-47; Lamonte Turner had 19 points as the Vols cruised to the cover.

Gonzaga vs. UNC Greensboro; Bulldogs -12/-12.5; Gonzaga, 68-64; Greensboro squandered two chances to tie the game late in regulation but the cover was never in doubt.

Kansas vs. Penn; Jayhawks -14.5/-14; Kansas, 76-60; Sam Jones missed an open 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining that would’ve given Quakers backers the cover.

Duke vs. Iona; Blue Devils -20/-21; Duke, 89-67; Justin Robinson missed two free throws for Duke with 15 seconds left and Rickey McGill then missed a 3-pointer that would’ve given Iona backers a cover and pushed the total over for many bettors.

Loyola-Chicago vs. Miami; Hurricanes -2.5/-1; Loyola, 64-62; Donte Ingram nailed a deep 3-pointer with one second left for the outright upset.

South Dakota State vs. Ohio State; Buckeyes -8/-7.5; Ohio State, 81-73; Kam Williams made a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:36 left, then added three free throws after he was fouled on another 3-pointer.

Seton Hall vs. North Carolina State; Pirates -2/-3.5; Seton Hall, 94-83; Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points and Desi Rodriguez added 20 as Seton Hall cruised to the cover.

