Betting line on Raiders-Bengals moves again hours before kickoff

The betting line moved in favor of the Raiders earlier in the week and has moved again for the NFL wild-card playoff against the Bengals on Saturday.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a pass under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The betting line has moved back toward the Cincinnati Bengals hours before kickoff against the Raiders in their wild-card playoff game Saturday.

The Bengals are consensus 6-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks Saturday morning. The line opened at Bengals +6½ before moving to +5½ for most of the week. The line has now gone back up.

BetMGM is the only Las Vegas sportsbooks still posting Bengals -5½.

The total is split at books between 49 and 48½.

The best money-line price on the Raiders is +220 at Caesars Sports and Circa Sports. The best price on the Bengals is -240 at Boyd Gaming.

