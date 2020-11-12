Betting odds on next ‘Jeopardy!’ host include Donald Trump

The president is a long shot to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who died Sunday at age 80. Ken Jennings is a more likely possibility.

FILE - This May 5, 2019, file photo shows Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Trebek died at home with family and friends surrounding him, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said in a statement. Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Will President Donald Trump follow Alex Trebek as the next “Jeopardy!” host? Um, probably not.

But the offshore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has offered odds on Trump and several other contenders to take over hosting duties from Trebek, who died Sunday at age 80.

The favorite is Ken Jennings at even money (+100). Jennings won $2,522,700 in 75 “Jeopardy!” episodes, including a record 74 straight wins, in 2004. Jennings also won the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” made-for-TV event this year.

James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who lives in Las Vegas, won $2,464,216 in his 33 “Jeopardy!” appearances in 2019. He is far down the board at 250-1 to replace Trebek.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos is the next choice after Jennings at +350, followed by astrophysicist and TV personality Neil deGrasse Tyson (14-1) and “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak (16-1).

Further down the board are Ryan Seacrest (18-1), Tom Bergeron (18-1), Jimmy Kimmel (20-1), Katie Couric (20-1) and LeVar Burton (20-1). Way down the board are Al Michaels (66-1), Joe Rogan (66-1) and Oprah Winfrey (100-1).

Trump is the last person listed at 1,000-1.

