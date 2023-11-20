Betting on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch ‘should be through the roof’

Kansas City, which rallied for a 38-35 win over Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, is a 2½-point home favorite, and the consensus total has dropped to 45½.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and Travis Kelce (87) celebrate their win after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Chiefs and Eagles will square off in a Super Bowl rematch and possible Super Bowl preview on “Monday Night Football.”

Kansas City, which rallied for a 38-35 win over Philadelphia in February’s Super Bowl, is a 2½-point home favorite, and the consensus total has dropped to 45½ after opening at 46½.

The Chiefs are -2½ (-120) at the Westgate SuperBook, -2½ (-119) at Station Casinos, -2½ (-115) at Circa Sports and -2½ (-110) at the South Point sportsbook.

The total is 45 at Circa and 46 at Station Casinos.

“The handle should be through the roof,” Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “Right now, bettors are favoring the Eagles and the over.”

The SuperBook and Station Casinos on Sunday night reported balanced two-way action on the game.

“We’ll probably need the Eagles once it kicks off. Right now it’s very balanced,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “I would expect most bettors to lean on Kansas City at home. Most of that action is going to come in late. But it’s pretty equal on both sides.”

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the ticket count favors Kansas City.

“Though the number has come down from 3 to 2½. It’s hard to say who we’ll need. The money is almost identical,” Esposito said. “There were a lot of points scored in the Super Bowl, yet the total has come down from 46½.”

Both teams are coming off their bye week. The Chiefs (7-2, 6-3 against the spread, 2-7 over/under) beat the Dolphins 21-14 in Germany on Nov. 5, while the Eagles (8-1, 5-2-2 ATS, 5-4 over/under) held off the Cowboys 28-23 at home.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid’s teams have historically excelled following a bye, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 15-4-1 ATS as a favorite of three points or fewer. That record includes the recent win and cover over Miami as a 2½-point favorite.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw said he leans to the Chiefs in this one.

“It’s going to be a very competitive, close game,” he said. “I made the Chiefs 3. I would’ve probably laid 1 or 1½. I lean a bit towards the Chiefs at home, and Reid is extremely good off a bye.”

Kansas City is the 4-1 favorite at the SuperBook to repeat as Super Bowl champion. San Francisco is the +450 second choice, and Philadelphia is 5-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.