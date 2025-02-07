Betting on the ‘octopus’ and other unique Super Bowl props

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first player to cash the octopus prop in the 2023 Super Bowl. That’s one of many far-fetched bets available Sunday.

10,000-1: Here are some of the biggest Super Bowl prop long shots

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a 2-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The “Legend of the Octopus” in the NHL is a tradition in which Red Wings fans throw octopuses on the ice during home playoff games.

The ritual started in 1952 when it took only eight wins — the same number of arms on an octopus — to lift the Stanley Cup.

The octopus has yet to earn legendary status in the Super Bowl. But it has become a popular prop bet in recent years and doesn’t involve throwing the sea creature on the field.

The octopus occurs when the same player scores a touchdown and the subsequent 2-point conversion for eight points.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first player to cash the octopus prop in the 2023 Super Bowl. Philadelphia trailed the Chiefs 35-27 in the fourth quarter when Hurts scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left, then rushed for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 35.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes then directed a game-winning drive capped by Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

But the octopus had finally landed on the biggest stage of all.

Bettors are banking on the unique prop to hit again Sunday. The octopus pays 15-1 at the Westgate SuperBook after it opened at 16-1.

“We’re getting quite a few public plays on that one,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

Bettors are especially backing Hurts to deliver an octopus again at 25-1 odds.

“That’s what people are expecting,” Sherman said. “People like that because they think if the Eagles score and they need to go for two that they will go for the ‘tush push.’”

BetMGM offers 20-1 odds on Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley to record an octopus.

At least one high-stakes bettor does not want to see an octopus in the Super Bowl. A gambler at BetRivers sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, wagered $51,000 to win $1,530 that there will not to be an octopus (-3,335) in Sunday’s game.

Here’s a glance at some other unique Super Bowl props:

Luka vs. Chiefs

In the wake of the blockbuster NBA trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas, Station Sports posted a couple props that will be decided when the Mavericks play at the Lakers on Feb. 25.

One prop pits Doncic’s points (-5½, -125) against the Chiefs’ points in the Super Bowl. The other pits Davis’ points (-2½, -125) against the Eagles’ points.

“When it comes to props, we’re always looking to create some water cooler chatter and some thing that’s kind of outside the box,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Pick next four champs

Station also is offering four-team futures parlays of the Super Bowl champion, NCAA men’s basketball champion, NBA champion and NHL Stanley Cup champion.

For example, the pick-four of the Eagles, Duke, Celtics and Capitals pays 300-1.

“People are liking those because of the prices, which are pretty juicy,” Esposito said. “We predetermined those on the packet over the counter, but you have a lot more flexibility on the app to pick teams.”

Record breakers

Several books have props on players breaking individual Super Bowl records. The Westgate gives 200-1 odds on a player to break Steve Young’s Super Bowl mark of six touchdown passes and 80-1 odds on a player to break Tom Brady’s record of 505 passing yards.

BetMGM offers 13-1 odds on Barkley to break Timmy Smith’s Super Bowl mark of 204 rushing yards and 30-1 odds on a player to break Jerry Rice’s record of 215 receiving yards.

Odds and ends

Another popular prop at the Westgate is on Mahomes and Hurts to each get at least five rushing yards in each quarter. That pays 35-1.

Any field goal or extra point that hits the uprights or crossbar is a 6-1 prop at the SuperBook. A pick-6 pays 6-1, a blocked punt is 16-1, a successful onside kick is 30-1, and the opening kickoff being returned for a touchdown pays 100-1.

At Boyd Gaming, the last play to be a quarterback kneel is a -170 favorite, a walk-off field goal at the end of regulation is 12-1, and the Chiefs to trail in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and win the game is +790.

At BetMGM, Barkley is 50-1 to score a touchdown on his first rushing attempt.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Octopus props

At Westgate SuperBook

Will there be an octopus (same player scores a TD and subsequent 2-point conversion)?

Yes 15-1

No -5,000

Will there be an octopus by Jalen Hurts?

Yes 25-1

At BetMGM

Will there be an octopus by Saquon Barkley?

Yes 20-1