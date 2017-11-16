Betting public backing Steelers over Titans on ‘TNF’

One team will see its four-game win streak end on “Thursday Night Football.”
The betting public expects it to be the Tennessee Titans, 7-point underdogs at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We need the Titans right now. We’ll probably need the Titans by game time, also,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said. “We have a 2-to-1 ticket count on the Steelers. The public is playing the favorite right now.”
Stoneback added that the game won’t be a big decision at MGM Resorts sports books.
“There’s not a whole lot of action on this game, even though it’s a much better Thursday night matchup than some of the others we’ve had,” he said. “It’s been pretty quiet this week, a little doldrums the week before Thanksgiving.”
The total is 44 to 44½ at Las Vegas sports books. It’s 44 at The Mirage, which opened it at 43½ before taking a little money on the over.
The Steelers (7-2), with their talented offense falling short of preseason expectations, have gone under in eight of their nine games this season.
“I think the dog’s pretty live here,” Stoneback said. “Even though the Steelers only have two losses this season, their offense hasn’t been that impressive at all. They can’t seem to get it going, but they do the important thing and win.”
Pittsburgh erased a 17-3 deficit in Sunday’s 20-17 win at Indianapolis. The Titans (6-3) rallied for a 24-20 victory over the Bengals.
The under is 20-7 in the Steelers’ past 27 games as a favorite.
Tennessee is on an 11-37-4 slide against the spread vs. AFC teams.
