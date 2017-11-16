Betting public backing Steelers over Titans on ‘TNF’

One team will see its four-game win streak end on “Thursday Night Football.” The betting public expects it to be the Tennessee Titans, 7-point underdogs at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nov 12, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is knocked out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) as he dives for the goal line during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Matthias Farley(41) pursues Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell( 26) in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes in the pocket in the third quarter during their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers corner back William Gay (22) line backer Bud Dupree (48) and line backer (50) celebrate a turnover against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Matthias Farley (41) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers corner back William Gay (22) celebrates a turnover against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vincent Rey (57) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) leaps for a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) resulting in a fumble recovered by the Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) resulting in a fumble recovered by the Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) leaps for a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

“We need the Titans right now. We’ll probably need the Titans by game time, also,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said. “We have a 2-to-1 ticket count on the Steelers. The public is playing the favorite right now.”

Stoneback added that the game won’t be a big decision at MGM Resorts sports books.

“There’s not a whole lot of action on this game, even though it’s a much better Thursday night matchup than some of the others we’ve had,” he said. “It’s been pretty quiet this week, a little doldrums the week before Thanksgiving.”

The total is 44 to 44½ at Las Vegas sports books. It’s 44 at The Mirage, which opened it at 43½ before taking a little money on the over.

The Steelers (7-2), with their talented offense falling short of preseason expectations, have gone under in eight of their nine games this season.

“I think the dog’s pretty live here,” Stoneback said. “Even though the Steelers only have two losses this season, their offense hasn’t been that impressive at all. They can’t seem to get it going, but they do the important thing and win.”

Pittsburgh erased a 17-3 deficit in Sunday’s 20-17 win at Indianapolis. The Titans (6-3) rallied for a 24-20 victory over the Bengals.

The under is 20-7 in the Steelers’ past 27 games as a favorite.

Tennessee is on an 11-37-4 slide against the spread vs. AFC teams.

