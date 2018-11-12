Betting public backs 49ers over Giants on ‘MNF’

San Francisco is a consensus 3-point home favorite (minus 120) over New York at Las Vegas sports books after the line opened at 2½, with Boyd Gaming sports book offering the Niners at minus 3½ (minus 105).

If only ESPN could flex the “Monday Night Football” matchup like NBC does on “Sunday Night Football,” we wouldn’t be left with watching the 1-7 Giants against the 2-7 49ers on Monday.

But having a wager on a game always makes it more interesting.

San Francisco is a consensus 3-point home favorite (minus 120) over New York at Las Vegas sports books after the line opened at 2½, with Boyd Gaming sports book offering the Niners at minus 3½ (minus 105).

The 49ers whipped the Raiders 34-3 in their last game to snap a six-game losing streak. Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens lit up Oakland for 262 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“Not much was expected of the kid but now a lot is expected of him,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “I’m kind of surprised the game has gone to 3 and maybe higher than 3. It’s really hard to say the Niners are more than a 3-point favorite. That’s strictly a product of home-field advantage.

“I’m sure when the game kicks off, we’re going to need the Giants.”

The betting public also is on the Niners and over 45 at Caesars Entertainment sports book.

“There’s really no sharp money at all,” Caesars Entertainment risk manager Jeff Davis said. “The ticket count is almost 3-1 on the Niners. The public is on the favorite and over on Monday night. Shocking, I know.”

Davis leans to the underdog.

“The Giants seem right to me,” he said. “The Niners looked good last Thursday against a team that’s completely white-flagged it. The Giants are bad but I’m not sure they’ve quit. They’ve got a lot of talent.

“I’m not sure the Niners are any good. They just beat a team that’s not trying. The number seems a bit rich to me.”

Esposito also considers New York the better team.

“You can make a case that the Giants are better on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Odell Beckham Jr. is the best receiver and (running back) Saquon Barkley arguably can be Rookie of the Year.

“Eli Manning has won two Super Bowls and is playing against a young quarterback in Mullens who has one start under his belt.”

The Giants are coming off a 20-13 home loss to the Redskins. New York has covered three straight road games while San Francisco is 0-3 ATS as a favorite this season.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.