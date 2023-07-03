Betting public doubts Joey Chestnut in hot dog eating contest

Joey Chestnut is heavily favored at BetMGM to win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July for the eighth straight time.

Competitive eaters Miki Sudo, left, and Joey Chestnut pose for a photograph during a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The betting public has its doubts about Joey Chestnut in Tuesday’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

BetMGM posted odds on Chestnut to finish 73½ hot dogs and buns during the annual Fourth of July contest on Coney Island in New York and reported Monday that 53 percent of the bets and 67 percent of the money is on Chestnut to go under (-120).

HOT DOG CONTEST BETTING UPDATE: 67% of the money is on Joey Chestnut to go UNDER 73.5 hot dogs. Has the public lost faith in the GOAT? pic.twitter.com/fgYkj28piH — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 3, 2023

Chestnut won his seventh straight Mustard Belt and 15th overall in 2022 but slumped to 63 hot dogs and buns. He has gone over 74 or more in three of the past five contests.

Betting on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest isn’t offered in Nevada.

Chestnut is a -5,000 favorite BetMGM to win the men’s event, with Geoffrey Esper listed at 12-1, Nick Wehry at 20-1, James Webb at 25-1 and the field 30-1.

Esper has attracted the highest ticket count at BetMGM with 26.5 percent of the tickets written, while Chestnut has garnered 69 percent of the handle.

In the women’s contest, Miki Sudo is the -5,000 favorite with Michelle Lesco at 16-1 and the field priced at 25-1. Bettors are hoping for an upset, with Lesco bringing in 40 percent of the tickets written and 73.1 percent of the handle.

Sudo is a -115 favorite to eat more than 43½ hot dogs and buns, but so far 90 percent of money at BetMGM is on the under.

