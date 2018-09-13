Betting public loves Ravens over Bengals on ‘TNF’

Baltimore is a consensus 1-point favorite at Cincinnati, with the line at 1½ at Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos sports books. Almost 80 percent of the money and tickets are on the Ravens at William Hill sports book.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) reaches for a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines (28) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) carries the ball past Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Rain drips off of Baltimore Ravens running back Javorius Allen's (37) helmet as he celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver John Brown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Baltimore. Against the Bills, Flacco went 25 of 34 for 236 yards and three TDs. In Week 2, Flacco and the Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore’s 47-3 blowout of Buffalo on Sunday has convinced the betting public to load up on the Ravens over the Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.”

Baltimore is a consensus 1-point favorite at Cincinnati, with the line at 1½ at Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos sports books. Almost 80 percent of the money and tickets are on the Ravens at William Hill sports book.

“Everybody loves the Ravens,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said. “The Bills game sold them.”

Sharp bettors are on the Bengals at Boyd Gaming, which is still heavy on Baltimore.

“The public’s all over the Ravens in this one. Some of the big bettors came in on the Bengals to even it out somewhat,” Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said.

Cincinnati beat the Colts 34-23 on Sunday, when Clayton Fejedelem scored on an 83-yard fumble return with 24 seconds left to seal the win.

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns in his return from shoulder surgery.

“The Ravens looked a little more impressive, though it’s hard to see how good their offense was because they were playing the Bills,” Scucci said. “The only reason some of the public is betting the Bengals is because they’re at home.

“In the first game, the Bengals’ defense didn’t look great. Andrew Luck and the Colts moved the ball really well against them.”

Baltimore beat the Bengals 20-0 in the 2017 season opener at Cincinnati, but had lost the previous five games there. The Ravens have lost seven of the last nine meetings overall, including a 31-27 season-ending loss last season that prevented them from making the playoffs. Andy Dalton threw a game-winning 49-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd in the final minute.

