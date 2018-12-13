Betting public pounds Chiefs over Chargers on ‘TNF’

The betting public is all over the Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.” Kansas City is a 3½-point home favorite over the Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC West game.

Kansas City (11-2) is a 3½-point home favorite over the Los Angeles Chargers (10-3) in a key AFC West game.

“It’s all Chiefs all day,” Caesars Entertainment sports book risk manager Jeff Davis said. “We’ve got twice as many tickets and three times as much money on the Chiefs.

“We took so much Chiefs money, we’d just gone to 4 a little while ago just to see if there was any sharp interest on the Chargers. The second we went to 4, we got a bite. But we were the only 4 anywhere. The pros don’t really seem to have much interest on the side.”

Caesars quickly went back to 3½ with every other Las Vegas book.

The consensus total is 54½ for the rematch of Kansas City’s 38-28 win over Los Angeles in the season opener.

“There was a big move to the under earlier in the week, but that’s come all the way back,” Davis said. “The total opened at 55 and was as low as 52 and now it’s 54½.”

The weather forecast calls for rain and wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph, with a wind chill in the upper 20s.

The Chiefs have dominated the series, winning the past nine meetings while going 8-2 ATS in the last 10 games against the Chargers.

However, Kansas City is on a 1-4-1 spread skid overall this season, and Los Angeles has covered six of its last nine.

The under is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between the two, but both teams are trending over. The Chiefs have gone over in their past three games and four of their last five, and the Chargers have gone over in two of their last three.

Both teams are down to their third-string running backs, as the game shapes up as a showdown between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers, who combined for seven TD passes in the first meeting.

Home teams have dominated on “Thursday Night Football” this season, winning 12 of the 14 games while going 10-2-2 ATS.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.