Betting trends for college football bowl games

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Saturday’s games

Oregon vs. Boise State (Las Vegas Bowl): The Ducks failed to cover their last four games away from Eugene this season. The Broncos are 5-1 against the spread away from home this season and are riding a 16-6 ATS run on the road overall. Edge: Boise State.

North Texas vs. Troy (New Orleans Bowl): The Mean Green are on a 9-5 ATS run overall and are 8-3 ATS this season against all teams except Florida Atlantic. They’re also 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season to teams other than the Owls. Troy is on a 5-1-1 ATS surge away from home. The Trojans also are on a 12-4 under run. Edge: Slight to Troy and under.

Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky (Orlando Bowl): The Hilltoppers have been a major disappointment vs. the line this season, going 3-8-1 ATS after compiling an extended 20-11-1 spread mark in the Jeff Brohm era. Western Kentucky is 1-6-1 ATS as chalk this season. The Panthers are on a 14-5-1 ATS uptick away from home. Edge: Georgia State.

Marshall vs. Colorado State (New Mexico Bowl): The Thundering Herd recovered to an 8-4 ATS mark this season after a 4-8 spread slide in 2016. Marshall is 5-1 ATS away from home this season and 5-0 ATS as an underdog. The Herd also have covered their last five bowls. The Rams dropped six straight vs. the number down the stretch this season and have failed to cover the last four years in bowls. Edge: Marshall.

Middle Tennessee State vs. Arkansas State (Camellia Bowl): Middle Tennessee is on a 0-4 ATS slide in bowl games. The Blue Raiders also are 1-5 ATS away from Murfreesboro this season. The Red Wolves are on a 13-7 ATS uptick. Edge: Arkansas State.

Tuesday’s game

Akron at Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton Bowl): Florida Atlantic was a revelation this season, covering seven of its last nine and nine of its last 12, with its last two losses by narrow margins. The Owls are on a 5-1 ATS run at FAU Stadium, where this game is being played. Akron is on a 13-3 under run, and the Zips are on a 6-12 ATS slide as double-digit underdogs. Edge: Florida Atlantic.

Wednesday’s game

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Methodist (Frisco Bowl): Southern Methodist is playing in its first bowl since 2012, but coach Chad Morris has moved to Arkansas. The Mustangs are on a 1-5-1 ATS slide overall and are on a 1-3-1 spread skid away from home. Louisiana Tech is 4-1 ATS in bowls since 2008, is riding a 32-21 ATS run overall and is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 as an underdog. Edge: Louisiana Tech.

Thursday’s game

Temple vs. Florida International (Gasparilla St. Petersburg Bowl): The Owls have covered six of their last eight games this season after dropping their first four ATS. But they’re 0-2 ATS in bowls the past two seasons. Florida International has covered five of its last six as an underdog this season under coach Butch Davis. Edge: Florida International.