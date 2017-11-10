Betting trends for college football Week 11

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Brigham Young at UNLV: The Cougars were on a 0-9 slide against the spread before covering their last two against San Jose State and Fresno State. UNLV is on a 3-7 ATS skid as a favorite. Edge: slight to UNLV.
Florida at South Carolina: The Gators are on a 2-7-2 ATS slide while the Gamecocks are on a 7-2-1 spread uptick. Edge: South Carolina.
Connecticut at Central Florida: The Knights are on a 13-6 ATS surge and the Huskies are on a 3-11 spread skid. Edge: Central Florida.
Michigan State at Ohio State: The Spartans are on a 3-1 ATS surge in the series. The Buckeyes are on a 6-15 ATS slide at home. Edge: Michigan State.
Wyoming at Air Force: The Cowboys are riding a 6-0 ATS spurt, are on a 11-3 ATS run as an underdog and have covered the last eight meetings. Edge: Wyoming.
San Jose State at UNR: The Wolf Pack have covered six of the last seven meetings at home vs. the Spartans, who are on a 2-9 ATS skid as a visitor. Edge: UNR.
West Virginia at Kansas State: The Wildcats are 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings. Edge: Kansas State.
Texas Christian at Oklahoma: The Horned Frogs are on a 10-4 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: TCU.
Oklahoma State at Iowa State: The Cyclones have covered the last two in the series, are on a 6-2-1 ATS run overall and coach Matt Campbell is on a 20-11-1 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: Iowa State.
Virginia at Louisville: The Cavaliers are on a 3-0 ATS spurt in the series. The Cardinals are on a 2-11 spread skid. Edge: Virginia.
Notre Dame at Miami: Hurricanes coach Mark Richt is on a 1-3 ATS skid as an underdog. The Irish are 7-2 ATS this season. Edge: slight to Notre Dame.
Nebraska at Minnesota: The road team has covered all nine Cornhuskers games this season. Nebraska is on a 7-2 ATS run on the road and has won and covered the last two meetings. Edge: Nebraska.
Alabama at Mississippi State: Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen is 3-5 ATS vs. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. Alabama is on a 9-2 ATS run as a conference visitor. Edge: Alabama.
Southern California at Colorado: The Trojans are on a 4-11 ATS slide on the road. The Buffaloes have covered three of the last four meetings. Edge: Colorado.
Georgia at Auburn: The Bulldogs have won and covered the last three meetings and are on a 6-0 ATS run on the road. The Tigers are on a 6-13 ATS slide at home. Edge: Georgia.
Arizona State at UCLA: The Bruins are on a 6-16-1 spread skid overall and on a 1-3 ATS skid vs. the Sun Devils. Edge: Arizona State.
Kansas at Texas: The Jayhawks are on a 1-7-1 ATS skid while the Longhorns are on a 6-1-1 ATS surge. Edge: Texas.
Florida State at Clemson: The Tigers are on a 0-8 ATS slide. The Seminoles are the nation’s only winless team ATS (0-7-1). Edge: slight to Clemson.
Arkansas at Louisiana State: The Razorbacks are on a 5-13-1 spread skid. The Tigers are on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: LSU.
Boise State at Colorado State: The Broncos are on a 13-4 ATS run on the road, including 4-0 this season, and have won the last six meetings. Edge: Boise State.
Fresno State at Hawaii: The Bulldogs are riding a 11-4-1 ATS run. The Rainbow Warriors are on a 0-7 ATS skid and are on a 1-13 ATS slide as a conference host. Edge: Fresno State.