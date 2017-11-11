Betting trends for NFL Week 10

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Minnesota at Washington: The Redskins are 1-5 vs. the spread in their last six at FedEx Field. Washington is on a 22-7 over. The Vikings have covered their last three this year and have gone over in eight of their last 12 games. Edge: Vikings and over.
Green Bay at Chicago: The Bears are 4-0 ATS with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback and have gone under in six of eight games this season. Edge: Bears and slight to under.
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis: The Steelers have won and covered their last three games this season and have gone under in seven of their eight games. The under is on a 21-7 surge in Pittsburgh games. The Steelers are on a 8-5 ATS run as road chalk. Edge: Steelers and under.
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville: The Chargers are on a 23-12-1 ATS run as road underdogs. The Jaguars are on a 8-3 over uptick at home. Edge: Chargers and slight to over.
New York Jets at Tampa Bay: The Jets are on a 6-0-1 ATS run. The Bucs are on a 1-8-1 ATS slide. Edge: Jets.
Cincinnati at Tennessee: The Titans are on a 18-8-1 over run and on a 6-1-1 ATS surge at home. The Bengals are on a 8-16 spread slide overall and on a 1-6 ATS skid as a road underdog. Edge: Titans and over.
New Orleans at Buffalo: The Saints are riding a six-game win streak overall and a 5-1 ATS run. The over is on a 33-23 uptick in New Orleans’ games. The Bills are 5-2-1 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Saints and over.
Cleveland at Detroit:The Browns are 2-6 ATS this season and 6-18 ATS since the start of last season. Cleveland is on a 8-26-1 ATS slide overall and has failed to cover the last two years following its bye. Edge: Slight to Lions.
Houston at Los Angeles Rams: The over is 6-2 in Rams’ games this season. Los Angeles is on a 1-7-1 ATS slide at home. Edge: Slight to over.
Dallas at Atlanta: The Cowboys have covered their last three road games. The Falcons are 1-2 ATS in their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and only 4-4 ATS in their last eight home games. Edge: Cowboys.
New York Giants at San Francisco: The Niners are on a 2-9 spread skid at home. The G-Men have covered their last three on the road. Edge: Giants.
New England at Denver: The home team had covered seven straight in the series prior to New England’s 16-3 win in Denver last season. The Patriots are on a 8-2 ATS surge as visiting chalk. The Broncos are on a 3-8-1 ATS slide. The under is 7-3-1 in New England’s last 11 road games. Edge: Patriots and under.
Miami at Carolina: Miami had gone under in five of its last seven games this season. The Panthers are on a 8-4 under run at home. Carolina is on a 3-8 ATS slide at home. Edge: Under and slight to Dolphins.
