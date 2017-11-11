Betting trends for NFL Week 10

Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) celebrates with tight ends Blake Bell (81) and David Morgan (89) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter during an NFL International Series game at Twickenham Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Browns 33-16. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches a 4 yard pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter the NFL International Series game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium. (Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) takes a catch during the second half during the NFL International Series game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium. (Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports)

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97), free safety Harrison Smith (22) and cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during an NFL International Series game at Twickenham Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Browns 33-16. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns - NFL International Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2017 Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum is sacked by Cleveland Browns' Jamie Collins Sr (Paul Childs/Reuters)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Minnesota at Washington: The Redskins are 1-5 vs. the spread in their last six at FedEx Field. Washington is on a 22-7 over. The Vikings have covered their last three this year and have gone over in eight of their last 12 games. Edge: Vikings and over.

Green Bay at Chicago: The Bears are 4-0 ATS with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback and have gone under in six of eight games this season. Edge: Bears and slight to under.

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis: The Steelers have won and covered their last three games this season and have gone under in seven of their eight games. The under is on a 21-7 surge in Pittsburgh games. The Steelers are on a 8-5 ATS run as road chalk. Edge: Steelers and under.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville: The Chargers are on a 23-12-1 ATS run as road underdogs. The Jaguars are on a 8-3 over uptick at home. Edge: Chargers and slight to over.

New York Jets at Tampa Bay: The Jets are on a 6-0-1 ATS run. The Bucs are on a 1-8-1 ATS slide. Edge: Jets.

Cincinnati at Tennessee: The Titans are on a 18-8-1 over run and on a 6-1-1 ATS surge at home. The Bengals are on a 8-16 spread slide overall and on a 1-6 ATS skid as a road underdog. Edge: Titans and over.

New Orleans at Buffalo: The Saints are riding a six-game win streak overall and a 5-1 ATS run. The over is on a 33-23 uptick in New Orleans’ games. The Bills are 5-2-1 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Saints and over.

Cleveland at Detroit:The Browns are 2-6 ATS this season and 6-18 ATS since the start of last season. Cleveland is on a 8-26-1 ATS slide overall and has failed to cover the last two years following its bye. Edge: Slight to Lions.

Houston at Los Angeles Rams: The over is 6-2 in Rams’ games this season. Los Angeles is on a 1-7-1 ATS slide at home. Edge: Slight to over.

Dallas at Atlanta: The Cowboys have covered their last three road games. The Falcons are 1-2 ATS in their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and only 4-4 ATS in their last eight home games. Edge: Cowboys.

New York Giants at San Francisco: The Niners are on a 2-9 spread skid at home. The G-Men have covered their last three on the road. Edge: Giants.

New England at Denver: The home team had covered seven straight in the series prior to New England’s 16-3 win in Denver last season. The Patriots are on a 8-2 ATS surge as visiting chalk. The Broncos are on a 3-8-1 ATS slide. The under is 7-3-1 in New England’s last 11 road games. Edge: Patriots and under.

Miami at Carolina: Miami had gone under in five of its last seven games this season. The Panthers are on a 8-4 under run at home. Carolina is on a 3-8 ATS slide at home. Edge: Under and slight to Dolphins.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.