Betting trends for NFL Week 13

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Detroit at Baltimore: The Ravens are on a 10-6 over uptick, and the Lions are on a 10-3 over run in the regular season. Detroit is 3-1-1 ATS on the road this season. Edge: Over and slight to Lions.
San Francisco at Chicago: The Bears are 4-1-1 ATS at Soldier Field this season and on a 7-2-2 ATS run at home overall. Edge: Slight to Bears.
Minnesota at Atlanta: The Vikings have won and covered six straight games and gone over in four of their past five. The Falcons are on a 3-0 ATS uptick and have gone over in their past two games. Edge: Vikings and over.
New England at Buffalo: The Patriots are on a 10-2-1 ATS tear at the Bills. The over has cashed in five of the past six meetings. Edge: Patriots and slight to over.
Denver at Miami: The Broncos are on a 0-7 slide straight up and ATS. The Dolphins are on a 0-4-1 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.
Houston at Tennessee: This is a revenge spot for the Titans, who were whipped 57-14 by Houston in Week 4. But Tennessee is on a 1-7 ATS slide in the series. The Titans are on a 20-9-1 over uptick, and the over is on a 6-1 run in the series. Edge: Over and slight to Texans.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville: The Jaguars are on a 2-7 ATS slide at home. Jacksonville beat the Colts 27-0 at Indianapolis on Oct. 22 for its fifth straight cover in the series. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.
Tampa Bay at Green Bay: The Buccaneers are on a 3-9-1 ATS slide. The Packers are on a 2-4 spread skid since Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury and are 0-3 ATS in their past three games at Lambeau Field. Edge: Slight to Packers.
Kansas City at New York Jets: The skidding Chiefs have lost five of six games while going 1-5 ATS. Kansas City coach Andy Reid had been 15-3 ATS in his previous 18 road games before dropping the past three. The Jets are on a 6-1 ATS uptick at home. Edge: Jets.
Carolina at New Orleans: The Saints are on a 6-3 ATS surge overall and on a 5-0 ATS run in the series. Edge: Slight to Saints.
Cleveland at Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers are the only team the Browns have beaten since the start of last season. Cleveland is 2-9 ATS this season and on an 8-29-1 spread slide overall. Los Angeles is on a 6-1 ATS uptick and on a 10-5 under run. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona: The Rams ripped the Cardinals 33-0 Oct. 22 in London and are 5-1 ATS away from home this season. Los Angeles has won the past two meetings at Arizona, which is on a 6-14-1 spread skid. Edge: Rams.
New York Giants at Oakland: The Giants are on a 10-4 under run on the road. The Raiders are on a 2-6-1 spread slide. Edge: Slight to under and Giants.
Philadelphia at Seattle: The Eagles are on an 8-0 ATS run and on a 9-3-1 over surge on the road. The Seahawks are on a 4-8-1 spread skid in the regular season, including a 1-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Eagles and over.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Monday): The Steelers have won and covered the past three regular-season meetings at Paul Brown Stadium. The under is on a 10-4 run in Bengals games and on an 8-2 uptick in Steelers games. Edge: Under and Steelers.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).