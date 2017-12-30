Betting trends for NFL Week 17

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) celebrates with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) after they connected on a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Cincinnati at Baltimore: The Ravens are on a 6-2 run against the spread and the Bengals are on a 5-2 ATS uptick. The last four meetings have gone under and Cincinnati is on a 16-6-2 under streak. Edge: Under.

Green Bay at Detroit: The Packers are on a 17-5 over run, the Lions are on a 6-2 over run at home and the last four meetings have gone over. Edge: Over.

Buffalo at Miami: The Bills are 6-3 straight up and ATS in the last nine meetings. The Dolphins are on a 2-6-1 spread skid. Edge: Bills.

Carolina at Atlanta: The Falcons are on a 10-5 under streak and a 4-8 spread slide. The Panthers are on a 7-2 ATS run on the road and riding a 13-3 spread uptick as underdogs. Edge: Panthers and slight to under.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers have covered their last two games but are on a 5-11-1 ATS slide. The under is 5-1 in the last six meetings. Edge: slight to Saints and under.

Jacksonville at Tennessee: The last four meetings have gone over and the Titans are on a 12-4-2 over streak at home. Edge: Over.

New York Jets at New England: The Patriots are 1-2 ATS in their last three regular-season finales. The Jets are on a 7-1-1 spread streak in the series and on an 8-3-2 ATS run overall. Edge: slight to Jets.

Houston at Indianapolis: The Texans are on an 0-4 ATS skid. The Colts are 4-3 ATS at home this season and on a 7-0 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Colts.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh: The Browns are on a 9-32-1 spread slide but have covered the last two meetings. The Steelers are on a 10-4 under run and the Browns are on a 15-8 under streak. Edge: Under and slight to Steelers.

Washington at New York Giants: The Giants are 2-5 ATS at home this season and are on a 16-7 under run. Edge: slight to Redskins and under.

Chicago at Minnesota: The home team has covered the last four meetings and the Vikings are on a 9-1 spread surge. The Bears are on a 10-4-1 under run. Edge: Vikings and under.

Dallas at Philadelphia: The Eagles have won and covered three of the last four meetings and are riding an 11-4 ATS run at home. Edge: slight to Eagles.

Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers: The last four meetings have been decided by three points or fewer and the road team is on a 6-0 ATS run in the series. Oakland is on a 6-0 under run and the under is on a 6-3 streak in the series. Edge: Under and slight to Raiders.

Arizona at Seattle: The Seahawks are on a 7-11-1 ATS skid. The Cardinals are on a 1-6 spread skid on the road, but they’ve won three of the last four meetings in Seattle. Edge: slight to Cardinals.

Kansas City at Denver: The Chiefs have won and covered the last four meetings and are on a 9-1 ATS run vs. the AFC West. Denver is on a 2-9 slide straight up and ATS. The over is 4-0-1 in the last five meetings. Edge: Chiefs and slight to over.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams: The 49ers are 3-0-1 ATS with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback and have covered four straight in the series. Edge: 49ers.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).