Betting trends for NFL Week 17

Cincinnati at Baltimore: The Ravens are on a 6-2 run against the spread and the Bengals are on a 5-2 ATS uptick. The last four meetings have gone under and Cincinnati is on a 16-6-2 under streak. Edge: Under.
Green Bay at Detroit: The Packers are on a 17-5 over run, the Lions are on a 6-2 over run at home and the last four meetings have gone over. Edge: Over.
Buffalo at Miami: The Bills are 6-3 straight up and ATS in the last nine meetings. The Dolphins are on a 2-6-1 spread skid. Edge: Bills.
Carolina at Atlanta: The Falcons are on a 10-5 under streak and a 4-8 spread slide. The Panthers are on a 7-2 ATS run on the road and riding a 13-3 spread uptick as underdogs. Edge: Panthers and slight to under.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers have covered their last two games but are on a 5-11-1 ATS slide. The under is 5-1 in the last six meetings. Edge: slight to Saints and under.
Jacksonville at Tennessee: The last four meetings have gone over and the Titans are on a 12-4-2 over streak at home. Edge: Over.
New York Jets at New England: The Patriots are 1-2 ATS in their last three regular-season finales. The Jets are on a 7-1-1 spread streak in the series and on an 8-3-2 ATS run overall. Edge: slight to Jets.
Houston at Indianapolis: The Texans are on an 0-4 ATS skid. The Colts are 4-3 ATS at home this season and on a 7-0 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Colts.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh: The Browns are on a 9-32-1 spread slide but have covered the last two meetings. The Steelers are on a 10-4 under run and the Browns are on a 15-8 under streak. Edge: Under and slight to Steelers.
Washington at New York Giants: The Giants are 2-5 ATS at home this season and are on a 16-7 under run. Edge: slight to Redskins and under.
Chicago at Minnesota: The home team has covered the last four meetings and the Vikings are on a 9-1 spread surge. The Bears are on a 10-4-1 under run. Edge: Vikings and under.
Dallas at Philadelphia: The Eagles have won and covered three of the last four meetings and are riding an 11-4 ATS run at home. Edge: slight to Eagles.
Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers: The last four meetings have been decided by three points or fewer and the road team is on a 6-0 ATS run in the series. Oakland is on a 6-0 under run and the under is on a 6-3 streak in the series. Edge: Under and slight to Raiders.
Arizona at Seattle: The Seahawks are on a 7-11-1 ATS skid. The Cardinals are on a 1-6 spread skid on the road, but they’ve won three of the last four meetings in Seattle. Edge: slight to Cardinals.
Kansas City at Denver: The Chiefs have won and covered the last four meetings and are on a 9-1 ATS run vs. the AFC West. Denver is on a 2-9 slide straight up and ATS. The over is 4-0-1 in the last five meetings. Edge: Chiefs and slight to over.
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams: The 49ers are 3-0-1 ATS with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback and have covered four straight in the series. Edge: 49ers.
