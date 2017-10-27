Betting trends for NFL Week 8

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Minnesota vs. Cleveland (at London): The Browns are on a 6-18 slide against the spread. Cleveland also is on an 11-4 under run. Edge: Vikings and under.
Chicago at New Orleans: The surging Saints have won and covered four straight and are on an 18-7 over run at the Superdome. The Bears have covered three straight but are on a 4-9-1 ATS slide on the road. Edge: Saints and over.
Atlanta at New York Jets: The Falcons are on a 5-1 ATS run as road chalk and on a 10-2 ATS run on the road overall. Atlanta also is on an 18-7 over surge. The Jets are on a 7-3 ATS uptick as a home underdog. Edge: Slight to over.
Carolina at Tampa Bay: The Panthers are 6-2 ATS in the past eight meetings. Carolina has gone over in four of its past five games. Edge: Panthers and over.
San Francisco at Philadelphia: The 49ers are riding a 6-3 ATS run. The Eagles are 9-3 ATS at home with Carson Wentz at quarterback. The over is 4-1 in San Francisco’s past five away games, and Philadelphia is on an 8-3-1 over run. Edge: Over.
Oakland at Buffalo: The Raiders’ dramatic last-second win over Kansas City snapped a four-game losing streak straight up and ATS. Oakland is 1-2 ATS on the road this season after going 9-2 ATS on the road last season. Edge: Slight to Bills.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati: The Bengals are on a 23-10 under run. The over is 5-2 in Colts games this season. Indianapolis is on a 4-0 ATS run on the road. Edge: Slight to Bengals.
Los Angeles Chargers at New England: The Chargers are 2-0-1 ATS as road underdogs this season and 23-11-2 ATS in that role since 2012. The Patriots are 1-3 ATS at home this season. New England is on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Chargers and over.
Houston at Seattle: Houston is on a 4-1 ATS uptick and has gone over in four straight games. The over is 10-5-1 in the Seahawks’ past 16 home games. Edge: Over.
Dallas at Washington: The Cowboys are on a 4-9 ATS skid, but the road team has covered the past six meetings. The Redskins are on a 13-7 ATS spurt and a 21-6 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Redskins.
Pittsburgh at Detroit: The under is 6-1 in Steelers games this season and 22-8 since late 2015. The over is 3-0 in Lions home games this season. Detroit is on a 2-6 ATS slide as home underdogs. Edge: Slight to under.
Denver at Kansas City: The Chiefs swept the Broncos last season for the first time since 2000. Denver is on a 0-3 ATS skid against Kansas City and a 2-6 ATS slide on the road. The over is 8-4-1 in the Chiefs’ past 13 regular-season games and 3-0-1 in the past four meetings. Edge: Chiefs and over.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).