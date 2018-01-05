Betting trends for NFL wild-card playoffs

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Saturday’s games

Tennessee at Kansas City: The Titans covered one of their past seven road games this season (1-5-1 against the spread). The Chiefs carry a four-game cover streak into the playoffs and are on an extended 15-8 ATS run. Edge: Chiefs.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams: The Falcons went under in 11 of 16 games this season after finishing with a 16-3 over record last season. Atlanta was 2-6 ATS on the road this season. Edge: Under and slight to Rams.

Sunday’s games

Buffalo at Jacksonville: The Bills covered one of their past six games as an underdog this season but were 9-6-1 ATS overall. The over is 8-4 in the Jaguars’ past 12 home games, and Buffalo is riding a 20-12 over streak overall. Edge: Slight to over.

Carolina at New Orleans: The Panthers are on a 7-3 ATS run on the road going back to last season. Carolina also is 5-2 ATS as an underdog this season. But the Saints won and covered both meetings handily this season and have covered six in a row in the series. Six of the past seven meetings have gone over. Edge: Over and Saints.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).