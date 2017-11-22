ad-fullscreen
Betting trends for Thanksgiving weekend’s college football games

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 22, 2017 - 3:02 pm
 
Updated November 22, 2017 - 3:09 pm

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Mississippi at Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are on an 8-4 uptick against the spread and have covered their past three conference home games. Edge: Slight to Mississippi State.

Virginia Tech at Virginia: The Cavaliers haven’t beaten the Hokies since 2003, though the home team has covered the past four meetings. Edge: Slight to Virginia Tech.

Miami at Pittsburgh: The Hurricanes have covered four of the past five meetings. The Panthers are on a 4-12 ATS slide at home. Edge: Miami.

South Florida at Central Florida: The Bulls are on a 0-4 ATS skid, and coach Charlie Strong is on a 4-9 spread slide. Edge: Central Florida.

Indiana at Purdue: Purdue has covered six of the past nine meetings, and coach Jeff Brohm is on a 27-15-1 ATS run. Edge: Purdue.

Ohio State at Michigan: The Buckeyes have won 12 of the past 13 meetings. But the Wolverines have covered three of the past four. Ohio State is on an 8-4 ATS uptick on the road, and the Wolverines are on a 1-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Ohio State.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: The road team is on a 16-2-1 ATS run in the series. The Bulldogs have covered nine straight at Georgia Tech. Edge: Georgia.

UNLV at UNR: The road team has won and covered the past four in the series, and the Wolf Pack have won 10 of the past 12 meetings overall. The Rebels are 5-0 ATS on the road this season. Edge: Slight to UNR.

Washington State at Washington: The Huskies have cruised to covers in the past three seasons, but the Cougars are on a 16-5 ATS surge as an underdog. Edge: Slight to Washington State.

Wisconsin at Minnesota: The Badgers are on a 9-1 ATS run on the road and haven’t lost to the Golden Gophers since 2003. Edge: Wisconsin.

Notre Dame at Stanford: The Cardinal are on a 4-8 ATS skid at home, but the Irish have lost their past four games at Stanford. Edge: Slight to Stanford.

Clemson at South Carolina: The home team has covered the past four meetings, and the Gamecocks are on a 7-0 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: South Carolina.

Arizona at Arizona State: The home team has won and covered the past four meetings. The Wildcats are on a 2-9 ATS slide as a road underdog. Edge: Arizona State.

West Virginia at Oklahoma: The Sooners have covered the past three meetings, and the Mountaineers are on a 5-11-1 ATS slide on the road. Edge: Oklahoma.

Oregon State at Oregon: The Beavers have covered three of the past four meetings. Edge: Oregon State.

Alabama at Auburn: The Crimson Tide have covered the past three meetings. The Tigers are on a 5-9 ATS slide as an underdog and on a 2-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Alabama.

Florida State at Florida: The Seminoles and Gators have combined for only three covers in 20 games this season. Florida State has won the past four meetings while going 3-1 ATS. Edge: Florida State.

Brigham Young at Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors are on a 3-15 ATS slide at Honolulu. Edge: BYU.

