ad-fullscreen
Betting

Betting trends for this weekend’s college football

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 16, 2017 - 3:31 pm
 

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

UNLV at New Mexico: The Rebels are 4-0 against the spread on the road this season and have covered six of their past seven away games. The Lobos are on a 4-6 ATS skid at home. Edge: UNLV.

Syracuse at Louisville: The Orange have covered six of their past eight this season, and the Cardinals are on a 3-7 ATS slide. Louisville is on extended spread slides of 3-11 and 5-14. But the Cardinals have covered the past three meetings. Edge: Syracuse.

Texas at West Virginia: Longhorns coach Tom Herman is on an 8-1 ATS surge as an underdog. Edge: Texas.

Oklahoma at Kansas: The Jayhawks are 2-7-1 ATS this season. The Sooners have won and covered the past three meetings by a combined score of 162-17. Edge: Oklahoma.

Air Force at Boise State: The Broncos are on a 1-12-1 ATS slide as home chalk. The Falcons have three straight outright upset wins in the series and have covered the past four meetings. Air Force is on a 7-1 ATS run as a road underdog. Edge: Air Force.

Texas Christian at Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have covered four of the past five meetings. Edge: Texas Tech.

Virginia at Miami: The Cavaliers are on a 9-6 ATS uptick on the road. The Hurricanes are 4-4 in their past eight games as home chalk. Edge: Slight to Virginia.

Utah at Washington: The Huskies had covered five of six before their loss to Stanford. The Utes are on an 11-3 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Utah.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State: The Wildcats have covered five of the past six meetings and are on a 5-1-1 ATS spurt as an away underdog. The Cowboys are on a 2-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Kansas State.

Louisiana State at Tennessee: Tigers coach Ed Orgeron is 11-6-1 ATS since taking over at LSU and is 7-1 ATS on the road. The Volunteers are 2-7-1 ATS this season. Edge: LSU.

Navy at Notre Dame: The Irish have covered two of the past three meetings at home after the Midshipmen had covered the nine previous meetings at South Bend, Indiana. Navy has covered three of the past four meetings overall and beat Notre Dame last season at Baltimore. The Midshipmen are on a 13-6 ATS uptick as an underdog. Edge: Navy.

Michigan at Wisconsin: Jim Harbaugh is 1-2 ATS as an underdog with the Wolverines and on an 8-12-1 ATS slide. Badgers coach Paul Chryst is on a 18-7-1 ATS uptick. Edge: Wisconsin.

UCLA at Southern California: The Bruins have lost nine straight road games overall and are on an 1-11-1 ATS slide away from the Rose Bowl. The Trojans have won eight of the past nine meetings at the Los Angeles Coliseum while going 7-2 ATS. Edge: USC.

California at Stanford: The Cardinal have won the past seven meetings and covered six. The Golden Bears are on an 0-3 ATS skid on the road, and the home team has covered in eight straight Cal games this season. Edge: Stanford.

UNR at San Diego State: The Aztecs are 5-0 ATS on the road this season but 1-4 ATS at home, where they’re on a 4-9 ATS slide. The Wolf Pack are on a 9-6 ATS uptick in conference road games. Edge: UNR.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for college football week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for NFL football week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 9 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 8 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Alan Berg go over their picks for NFL week 7.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci make their picks for NFL Week 6. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci maker their picks for Week 7 of college football. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week six of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week five of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week four of the NFL and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of NFL football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci talk about their best bets for the second week of NFL football in this weeks sports betting spotlight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci talk about their best bets for the third week of college football in this weeks sports betting spotlight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Denver Broncos 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Denver Broncos. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Miami Dolphins. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the New York Jets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week One 2017 Season
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Matthew Holt discuss their top picks for the first week of the NFL in this Sports Betting Spotlight.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the New England Patriots. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Kansas City Chiefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Buffalo Bills. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
College Sports Betting Spotlight: Alabama, Florida State and UCLA
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and VP of CG Technology Sports Books Matthew Holt preview the first week of the college football season. They go over the biggest bets including Alabama, Florida State and UCLA. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Arizona Cardinals 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cardinals’ season in the 24th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Philadelphia Eagles 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Eagles’ season in the 23rd of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Seattle Seahawks 2017 Season Preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Seahawks’ season in the 21st of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Lions’ season in the 15th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Panthers’ season in the 14th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Buccaneers' season in the 13th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Vikings’ season in the 12th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Falcons’ season in the 11th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Saints’ season in the 10th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Bears’ season in the ninth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans 2017 season preview
The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Texans’ season in the eighth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like