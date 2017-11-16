Betting trends for this weekend’s college football

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Devonte Boyd (83) reaches for an incomplete pass against Brigham Young Cougars in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Matt Bushman (89) runs the ball against UNLV Rebels defensive back Dalton Baker (33) in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs the ball against Brigham Young Cougars in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Zayne Anderson (23) makes an interception against UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kendal Keys (84) in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs the ball against Brigham Young Cougars in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Devonte Boyd (83) reaches for an incomplete pass against Brigham Young Cougars in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV at New Mexico: The Rebels are 4-0 against the spread on the road this season and have covered six of their past seven away games. The Lobos are on a 4-6 ATS skid at home. Edge: UNLV.

Syracuse at Louisville: The Orange have covered six of their past eight this season, and the Cardinals are on a 3-7 ATS slide. Louisville is on extended spread slides of 3-11 and 5-14. But the Cardinals have covered the past three meetings. Edge: Syracuse.

Texas at West Virginia: Longhorns coach Tom Herman is on an 8-1 ATS surge as an underdog. Edge: Texas.

Oklahoma at Kansas: The Jayhawks are 2-7-1 ATS this season. The Sooners have won and covered the past three meetings by a combined score of 162-17. Edge: Oklahoma.

Air Force at Boise State: The Broncos are on a 1-12-1 ATS slide as home chalk. The Falcons have three straight outright upset wins in the series and have covered the past four meetings. Air Force is on a 7-1 ATS run as a road underdog. Edge: Air Force.

Texas Christian at Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have covered four of the past five meetings. Edge: Texas Tech.

Virginia at Miami: The Cavaliers are on a 9-6 ATS uptick on the road. The Hurricanes are 4-4 in their past eight games as home chalk. Edge: Slight to Virginia.

Utah at Washington: The Huskies had covered five of six before their loss to Stanford. The Utes are on an 11-3 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Utah.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State: The Wildcats have covered five of the past six meetings and are on a 5-1-1 ATS spurt as an away underdog. The Cowboys are on a 2-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Kansas State.

Louisiana State at Tennessee: Tigers coach Ed Orgeron is 11-6-1 ATS since taking over at LSU and is 7-1 ATS on the road. The Volunteers are 2-7-1 ATS this season. Edge: LSU.

Navy at Notre Dame: The Irish have covered two of the past three meetings at home after the Midshipmen had covered the nine previous meetings at South Bend, Indiana. Navy has covered three of the past four meetings overall and beat Notre Dame last season at Baltimore. The Midshipmen are on a 13-6 ATS uptick as an underdog. Edge: Navy.

Michigan at Wisconsin: Jim Harbaugh is 1-2 ATS as an underdog with the Wolverines and on an 8-12-1 ATS slide. Badgers coach Paul Chryst is on a 18-7-1 ATS uptick. Edge: Wisconsin.

UCLA at Southern California: The Bruins have lost nine straight road games overall and are on an 1-11-1 ATS slide away from the Rose Bowl. The Trojans have won eight of the past nine meetings at the Los Angeles Coliseum while going 7-2 ATS. Edge: USC.

California at Stanford: The Cardinal have won the past seven meetings and covered six. The Golden Bears are on an 0-3 ATS skid on the road, and the home team has covered in eight straight Cal games this season. Edge: Stanford.

UNR at San Diego State: The Aztecs are 5-0 ATS on the road this season but 1-4 ATS at home, where they’re on a 4-9 ATS slide. The Wolf Pack are on a 9-6 ATS uptick in conference road games. Edge: UNR.