Betting trends for this weekend’s college football

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 2, 2017 - 4:42 pm
 

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

UCLA at Utah: The Bruins are on a 2-9-1 slide against the spread on the road, including 0-4 this season. UCLA is on a 6-15-1 spread slump overall. Edge: Slight to Utah.

Clemson at North Carolina State: The Tigers are on a 2-4 ATS skid in the series. Clemson is on a 6-10 ATS slide as visiting chalk. Edge: N.C. State.

Syracuse at Florida State: The Seminoles are 0-7 ATS this season and on a 2-6 ATS skid as Tallahassee chalk. The Orange are on a 5-1 ATS uptick. Edge: Syracuse.

Northwestern at Nebraska: The road team has covered the past four meetings, and the Cornhuskers are 0-4 ATS at home this season. The Wildcats are on a 12-5 ATS run on the road. Edge: Northwestern.

Ohio State at Iowa: The Hawkeyes are on a 4-2 ATS run as home underdogs and are on a 5-1 ATS uptick at home overall. Edge: Slight to Iowa.

Iowa State at West Virginia: Matt Campbell-coached teams are on a 20-10-1 ATS run as underdogs. The Cyclones are on a 13-4-1 ATS surge. Edge: Iowa State.

Virginia Tech at Miami: The Hokies are on a 9-3 spread run. The Hurricanes are 1-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: Virginia Tech.

UNR at Boise State: The Broncos are on a 0-12-1 ATS slide on their blue carpet. The Wolf Pack are on a 5-1 ATS spurt in the series and are on a 12-7 ATS run as a road underdog. Edge: UNR.

Wisconsin at Indiana: The Badgers are on an 8-1 ATS uptick on the road and are riding a 16-8-1 ATS surge overall. The Hoosiers are on a 5-10-1 ATS slide. Edge: Wisconsin.

South Carolina at Georgia: The Bulldogs have won and covered the past two meetings. But the Gamecocks are on a 6-2-1 ATS run and are 5-0 as underdogs this season. Edge: South Carolina.

Texas at Texas Christian: Longhorns coach Tom Herman is on an 8-0 ATS run as an underdog. The Horned Frogs are on a 2-8 ATS skid as Fort Worth chalk. Edge: Texas.

Minnesota at Michigan: The Wolverines are on a 1-7 spread slide at Ann Arbor. The Golden Gophers are on an 11-6-1 ATS run as road underdogs. Edge: Minnesota.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State: The Sooners have covered four of the past five at Boone Pickens. Oklahoma is on a 5-2 ATS uptick as an underdog. Edge: Oklahoma.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame: The Irish are on a 6-0 ATS run and are 7-1 ATS overall this season. The Demon Deacons are on a 12-4 ATS spurt overall and are on a 10-2 ATS uptick as underdogs. Edge: Slight to Wake Forest.

Brigham Young at Fresno State: The Cougars are on a 1-9 ATS slide. The Bulldogs are on an 8-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Fresno State.

Hawaii at UNLV: The Rebels have covered the past three in the series, and the Rainbow Warriors are on a 1-5 ATS slide on the mainland. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Louisiana State at Alabama: The Tigers have lost the past six meetings and are on a 1-5 ATS slide vs. the Crimson Tide. Edge: Alabama.

San Diego State at San Jose State: The Aztecs are on a 4-0 ATS run in the series and a 12-3 ATS spurt in conference road games. Edge: San Diego State.

Arizona at Southern California: The Trojans are on a 2-8 ATS slide overall and are 1-4 ATS at the Coliseum this season. The Wildcats are on a 4-2 ATS uptick in the series. Edge: Arizona.

