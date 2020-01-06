Bettor cashes $16K parlay payday with Vikings’ win

A DraftKings bettor cashed a $25 11-team wager using two NFL sides, two NBA sides, two NBA totals and five NBA player props.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) pulls in the game winning touchdown pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

The Minnesota Vikings’ overtime upset of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday capped an 11-team parlay worth nearly $16,000 for a DraftKings bettor.

The bettor’s first 10 legs won Saturday, leaving it all up to the Vikings to cover an alternate line of minus 2½ against the Saints. Minnesota blew a 20-10 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Kyle Rudolph hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of overtime to clinch the bet (Saints fans’ cries of offensive pass interference notwithstanding).

The $25 wager paid $15,986.25, according to a release.

The bettor dug deep into the menu to create the long-shot win. The first 10 legs of the parlay were:

One NFL side:

* Tennessee +14½ (alternate line) against New England (won 20-13).

Two NBA sides:

* Boston -2½ over Chicago (won 111-104).

* Detroit -3½ over Golden State (won 111-104).

Two NBA totals:

* Over 214½ (alternate line) in New Orleans-Sacramento (232).

* Over 206½ (alternate line) in Toronto-Brooklyn (223).

Five NBA player props:

* Denver center Nikola Jokic to record a double-double against Washington (14 points, 10 rebounds).

* Indiana center Domantas Sabonis to record a double-double against Atlanta (25 points, 11 rebounds).

* Cleveland guard Darius Garland over 3½ assists against Oklahoma City (seven).

* Utah forward Joe Ingles over 2½ 3-pointers made against Orlando (three).

* Dallas guard Luka Doncic over 31½ points against Charlotte (39).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.