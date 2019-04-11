Bettor cashes in on $67K wager to win $670 on Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant (35) pause during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Phoenix. The Warriors defeated the Suns 117-107. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is grabbed by teammates as he reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Monday, March 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) dunks past Los Angeles Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) high-fives Stephen Curry (30) after Curry made a 3-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors won 120-114. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

A Westgate sportsbook bettor placed a $67,000 wager in October to win $670 on the Warriors to make the NBA playoffs this season.

Six months later, the gambler can finally collect the 1 percent return on his investment at the Westgate sportsbook after Golden State wrapped up its regular season Wednesday.

The high roller might want to consider making a rollover bet and trying to make a 50 percent return on investment in two months by wagering on the Warriors to win the 2019 NBA title.

Warriors odds-on favorites

Golden State is the minus 200 favorite to win its third straight title and fourth in five years, and Westgate oddsmaker Jeff Sherman can’t see anyone else winning.

“We’ve seen the same song and dance from Golden State the past few years in games in the regular season. But don’t put much stock into bad losses on the schedule, just as long they’re healthy in the playoffs,” he said. “That’s why they’re the prohibitive favorite. I expect them to win it again. I’d be surprised if they get knocked off.”

The Bucks and Rockets are the 6-1 second choices. Milwaukee, led by MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo, has the NBA’s best record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Houston, led by NBA leading scorer James Harden, ended the season on a 20-4 streak.

“Houston has been playing great lately, but when they get deep in the playoffs, it could come down to some guys they lost last year on the defensive end in (Trevor) Ariza and (Luc) Mbah a Moute,” Sherman said. “The Warriors won’t have home court if they play Milwaukee. It’ll be interesting with Milwaukee, which is a pretty well-rounded team and well-coached.

“I don’t think (the Bucks) would beat (the Warriors) in a seven-game series, but they’d make it a somewhat competitive series.”

76ers have value in East

Sherman said the Philadelphia 76ers, at 4-1 odds, have the most value to win the wide-open Eastern Conference. Milwaukee is the plus 125 favorite, the Toronto Raptors are plus 225 and the Boston Celtics are 4-1.

“Philadelphia has a great starting five,” Sherman said. “When they’re healthy, they can beat Toronto or Milwaukee.”

The Celtics were within a win of the NBA Finals last season without stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. But Boston has struggled this season with both players back on the court.

“They’re not the same team,” Sherman said. “Last year they had a better flow than they do with Irving and Hayward in the mix.”

The Westgate will post playoff series prices Thursday, and the postseason will start Saturday.

Sherman expects the top four teams in the East — the Bucks, Raptors, 76ers and Celtics — to hold serve in the first round.

The West is a little more unpredictable in the first round.

“I don’t have too much trust in Denver. It wouldn’t surprise me if it lost in the first round,” Sherman said. “The only team, for sure, I don’t think can get out of the first round is the Clippers.”

Spurs bettor cashes

The Spurs overcame the loss of Kawhi Leonard to reach the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive year and help a Westgate bettor win $50,000. The gambler placed a $90,000 preseason wager on San Antonio to make the postseason.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.