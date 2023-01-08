Bettor cashes parlay for more than $500K with Bills cover

An unidentified gambler at BetMGM hit a six-leg, multisport parlay for more than $500,000 when the Buffalo Bills won and covered Sunday.

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) runs in a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The three-day wait was worth it for one bettor.

The unidentified gambler hit a $5,000 six-leg, multisport parlay at BetMGM when the Buffalo Bills won and covered Sunday. The ticket, featuring a mixture of NHL, NBA and NFL games, paid out $505,000.37.

A $500,000 WEEK 18 SWEAT 🔥 🔥 This bettor has hit the first 5 legs of this multisport parlay: NYR -1 against MTL

Flyers -1.5 against the Coyotes

Celtics -2.5 against the Mavs

Oilers-1.5 against NYI

Bruins -1.5 against the Kings The last leg? Bills -7 against the Pats today 👀 pic.twitter.com/oVzdsoH3vl — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 8, 2023

The Bills (-7) against the New England Patriots was the final leg on the parlay after the first five legs hit Thursday. Buffalo used two kickoff returns for touchdowns by Nyheim Hines to snag an emotional 35-23 victory and earn the cover.

The remainder of the parlay included four NHL games and one NBA contest.

The New York Rangers (-1) defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Philadelphia Flyers (-1½) beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2, the Edmonton Oilers (-1½) held off the New York Islanders 4-2, and the Boston Bruins (-1½) scored three goals in the third period for a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Also, the Boston Celtics pounded the Dallas Mavericks 124-95 on Thursday to cover as 2½-point favorites.

The bettor had the option to cash out for more than $239,000, according to a photo posted on social media by BetMGM, but rode with the Bills and was rewarded.

