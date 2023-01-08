57°F
Betting

Bettor cashes parlay for more than $500K with Bills cover

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2023 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2023 - 2:58 pm
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) runs in a touchdown on a kickoff return during the ...
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) runs in a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The three-day wait was worth it for one bettor.

The unidentified gambler hit a $5,000 six-leg, multisport parlay at BetMGM when the Buffalo Bills won and covered Sunday. The ticket, featuring a mixture of NHL, NBA and NFL games, paid out $505,000.37.

The Bills (-7) against the New England Patriots was the final leg on the parlay after the first five legs hit Thursday. Buffalo used two kickoff returns for touchdowns by Nyheim Hines to snag an emotional 35-23 victory and earn the cover.

The remainder of the parlay included four NHL games and one NBA contest.

The New York Rangers (-1) defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Philadelphia Flyers (-1½) beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2, the Edmonton Oilers (-1½) held off the New York Islanders 4-2, and the Boston Bruins (-1½) scored three goals in the third period for a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Also, the Boston Celtics pounded the Dallas Mavericks 124-95 on Thursday to cover as 2½-point favorites.

The bettor had the option to cash out for more than $239,000, according to a photo posted on social media by BetMGM, but rode with the Bills and was rewarded.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

