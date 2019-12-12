Bettor goes 13-0, wins $314K on 2 round robins, parlay

The MGM Resorts sportsbook gambler won $200,259 on a seven-team round robin, $94,050 on a six-team round robin and $20,000 on a five-team parlay.

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares, front left, Auston Matthews, back left, Alexander Kerfoot, Justin Holl (3) and Travis Dermott (23) celebrate Matthews' goal against Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Thirteen turned out to be a lucky number for an MGM Resorts sportsbook bettor who went 13-0 on his picks Tuesday night en route to hitting two round robins and a parlay for $314,309 in total winnings.

“He went 13-0, and he had a bunch of underdogs on there,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said of the gambler, who wagered a total of $14,575 on his playMGM mobile app.

“He had everyone: college basketball, the NBA and hockey. There’s not a lot of those, but they do happen every so often.”

The bettor won $200,259 on a seven-team round robin comprised of the NHL’s Maple Leafs (-125), Sabres (+115), Flames (+115), Canadiens (+120) and Ducks (+125) and college basketball’s Baylor on the money line (-250) and Penn State (-1).

The gambler bet the round robin by fives (meaning every possible five-team parlay) for a total of $6,825, or $325 per combination.

“He hit them all,” Stoneback said. “Twenty-one five-teamers.”

The Ducks squandered a 2-0 second-period lead before beating the Wild 3-2 in a shootout.

The bettor hit both sides of the Baylor-Butler game. He won his money line bet on Baylor when Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin’s potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left in the Bears’ 53-52 win over the Bulldogs.

The gambler also had Butler as a 6-point underdog in a six-team round robin that paid $94,050 and a $1,000 five-team parlay that paid $20,000.

The other legs of the round robin were the Golden Knights (-1½, +120), Denver (+12) in college basketball and the NBA’s Blazers (-9), Hornets (+2) and Heat (-8½).

The gambler bet the round robin by fours (every possible four-team parlay) for a total of $6,750, or $450 per combination. He hit all 15 four-team parlays.

The other legs of the five-team parlay were Denver (+12) and the Blazers (-9), Hornets (+2) and Heat (-8½).

Miami’s cover was nothing short of miraculous. The Heat trailed the Hawks by six with 59 seconds left in regulation before Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler made back-to-back 3-pointers to send the game into overtime.

Miami opened overtime on a 16-0 run and outscored Atlanta 18-4 in the extra session en route to a 135-121 win and cover.

