Bettor goes 13-0, wins $314K on 2 round robins, parlay
The MGM Resorts sportsbook gambler won $200,259 on a seven-team round robin, $94,050 on a six-team round robin and $20,000 on a five-team parlay.
Thirteen turned out to be a lucky number for an MGM Resorts sportsbook bettor who went 13-0 on his picks Tuesday night en route to hitting two round robins and a parlay for $314,309 in total winnings.
“He went 13-0, and he had a bunch of underdogs on there,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said of the gambler, who wagered a total of $14,575 on his playMGM mobile app.
“He had everyone: college basketball, the NBA and hockey. There’s not a lot of those, but they do happen every so often.”
The bettor won $200,259 on a seven-team round robin comprised of the NHL’s Maple Leafs (-125), Sabres (+115), Flames (+115), Canadiens (+120) and Ducks (+125) and college basketball’s Baylor on the money line (-250) and Penn State (-1).
The gambler bet the round robin by fives (meaning every possible five-team parlay) for a total of $6,825, or $325 per combination.
“He hit them all,” Stoneback said. “Twenty-one five-teamers.”
The Ducks squandered a 2-0 second-period lead before beating the Wild 3-2 in a shootout.
The bettor hit both sides of the Baylor-Butler game. He won his money line bet on Baylor when Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin’s potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left in the Bears’ 53-52 win over the Bulldogs.
The gambler also had Butler as a 6-point underdog in a six-team round robin that paid $94,050 and a $1,000 five-team parlay that paid $20,000.
The other legs of the round robin were the Golden Knights (-1½, +120), Denver (+12) in college basketball and the NBA’s Blazers (-9), Hornets (+2) and Heat (-8½).
The gambler bet the round robin by fours (every possible four-team parlay) for a total of $6,750, or $450 per combination. He hit all 15 four-team parlays.
The other legs of the five-team parlay were Denver (+12) and the Blazers (-9), Hornets (+2) and Heat (-8½).
Miami’s cover was nothing short of miraculous. The Heat trailed the Hawks by six with 59 seconds left in regulation before Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler made back-to-back 3-pointers to send the game into overtime.
Miami opened overtime on a 16-0 run and outscored Atlanta 18-4 in the extra session en route to a 135-121 win and cover.
