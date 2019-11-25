Bettor has $250K to win $375K riding on Ravens over Rams on ‘MNF’

Baltimore climbed to a 3½-point road favorite over Los Angeles on Monday at all Las Vegas sportsbooks. The consensus total is 47.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) after getting off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MGM Resorts sportsbook will be rooting hard for the Rams to cover as home underdogs to the Ravens on “Monday Night Football.”

“Right now, it’s our biggest liability of the year on any game,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said Monday afternoon. “Thankfully, the Packers did not cover. Otherwise, we’d be looking at a seven-figure liability.”

An MGM Resorts bettor has a total of $250,000 to win $375,000 riding on the Ravens (-3, -120): a $100,000 Seahawks-Ravens parlay that pays $250,000 and a $150,000 straight bet to win $125,000.

The bettor won $100,000 on Seattle, which beat the Eagles 17-9 on Sunday as 1-point favorites. The gambler lost a $100,000 Seahawks-Ravens-Packers parlay that would’ve paid $587,000 when Green Bay was blown out 37-8 by the 49ers on Sunday night.

Baltimore climbed to a 3½-point favorite Monday at all Las Vegas sportsbooks.

“We’ve gotten some sharp money back on the Rams at plus 3½ (minus 105),” Stoneback said. “But it was nothing to even dent the liability we have on the Ravens.”

Another MGM bettor was undeterred by the line move and placed a $60,000 wager to win $54,000 on Baltimore at minus 3½.

NFL MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens (8-2) to six straight wins and four consecutive covers, including a 30-16 win at Seattle (9-2) and a 37-20 victory over the Patriots (10-1).

Los Angeles (6-4) needs a win to pull within a game of the Vikings (8-3) for the final NFC playoff spot. A loss would leave them two games behind Minnesota with five games left in the regular season.

The Rams are 7-3 ATS this season.

The consensus total is 47. LA has gone under in its last five games and seven of 10 this season. The Ravens have gone over in six of 10 games this season but have gone under in three of their last five.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.